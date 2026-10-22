OPPO Reno 16 Price Hiked in India

OPPO has hiked the price of the Reno 16 in India. At the same time, the brand has hiked the price of the OPPO K14 Plus. OPPO is launching new phones in India including the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max. Apart from that, there will be a new tablet and a new earbud from the brand. The Reno 16 was also launched recently and the price has gone up now. The price hikes are coming because of the increasing dRAM prices in the global market. The prices of the OPPO Reno 16 have gone up in India by up to Rs 7,000 now. Let us take a look at the updated price details in the country.

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OPPO Reno 16 Updated Price in India

OPPO Reno 16 is available in India in two memory variants. The base variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Then there is 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. These two variants were available for Rs 66,999 and Rs 72,999, respectively. However, now the price has been updated to Rs 72,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant meanwhile the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999. The base variant has seen a price hike of Rs 6,000 while the higher variant has seen price hike of Rs 7,000. Comparatively, these launched for Rs 61,999 and Rs 67,999. So from the launch price, these models have hiked by Rs 11,000 and Rs 12,000.

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OPPO Reno 16 comes with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The Reno 16 features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a triple 50MP setup. In the battery, there is a 6700mAh battery inside and it supports 80W fast-charging. The device is available in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Purple colour options. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.