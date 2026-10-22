OPPO K14 Plus Price Hiked in India

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has increased the price of the OPPO K14 Plus in India. This is a mid-range phone from OPPO. The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset. It has only been a few weeks since the phone launched in India, but its price has already gone up. The price for the phone has gone up for all the three variants present. Apart from OPPO, even other smartphone brands have raised the price of their devices. Brands such as Realme, iQOO, Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus have also increased the price of their phones.

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Let us take a look at how much OPPO’s device has seen a price hike for.

OPPO K14 Plus Price Hike: Check the New Price Here

OPPO K14 Plus now starts at Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are available for Rs 36,999 and Rs 40,999. The OPPO K14 Plus was launched in India in October 29, 2026. At the launch time, the device started at a price of Rs 29,999. The higher end variants were launched for Rs 32,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

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So the price of the variants have gone up by Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

OPPO K14 Plus Specifications

OPPO K14 Plus is available in India for Solar Orange and Star White. As for the specifications, the device has a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, 4000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max SoC, clocked at up to 2.5 GHz. It features of up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For camera, there is a 50MP shooter at the back, and a 2MP monochrome camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP sensor at the front. The device packs an 8000mAh battery with support for up to 45W wired charging.