OPPO Pad Mini Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO has just launched the OPPO Pad Mini in India. The OPPO Pad Mini is a new compact tablet announced by OPPO for the Indian market. It is available in a single colour option. You can get it from an e-commerce platform in India. OPPO has launched this mini tablet at a very premium price. But you will get to see a powerful chipset here and a very high refresh rate display as well. The screen also has a Matte Finish, which is said to reduce glare for the viewers. The OPPO Pad Mini has a compact body, but is still able to accomodate an 8000mAh battery. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the OPPO Pad Mini.

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OPPO Pad Mini Price in India

OPPO Pad Mini has launched in India for Rs 94,999 for the sole variant with 8GB + 256GB storage. There is a single Lavender colourway. The tablet can be purchased from the Flipkart as well as OPPO online store in India. You can purchase it from October 29, 2026, onwards.

OPPO Pad Mini Specifications in India

OPPO Pad Mini has launched in India with a 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED screen, with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1600nits of peak brightness. It comes with Matte Finish and is claimed to deliver less glare and Paper like writing with stylus feedback. Under the hood, there is Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC clocked at 3.8 GHz. OPPO Pad Mini is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera for selfies and video calling. The Pad Mini has an 8000mAh battery and comes with support for 67W wired fast-charging. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port. The OPPO Pad Mini runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 out of the box. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.