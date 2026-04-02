Airtel’s Rs 399 Plan Offers Unlimited Data: Here’s What You Get



Airtel in February 2026 launched new Fully Unlimited recharge packs offering unlimited 4G and 5G data benefits, and the Rs 399 plan is one among them. These Fully Unlimited recharge packs are available in select circles and provide unlimited data benefits. However, Airtel’s postpaid plans offer unlimited data across all circles, as previously reported by TelecomTalk. Let’s now take a look at the Airtel Rs 399 plan benefits and availability.

Also Read: Airtel Postpaid Plans Now Offer Unlimited 4G and 5G Data Across India: March 2026 Edition









Airtel Fully Unlimited Rs 399 Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan includes unlimited local and STD calls, along with unlimited 4G and 5G data for all handsets without any daily usage cap. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and also provides users with 100 SMS per day. For data usage, commercial usage is considered when consumption exceeds 300 GB within 30 days.

In addition to core benefits, the plan bundles several value-added services, including JioHotstar Mobile access for 28 days with live sports and entertainment content, a 12-month subscription to Adobe Express Premium, free hellotunes with one change allowed every 30 days, and Airtel’s spam alert feature for incoming calls and messages. Charges apply beyond the daily SMS limit, with Re 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for STD messages.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan Availability Across Circles

According to Airtel, the Rs 399 recharge is available in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi, and Karnataka.

Airtel Expands 5G Network in Gujarat

Announcing the expansion of 5G in Gujarat with over 2,750 new 5G sites added over the last 12 months, Airtel said it now offers fully unlimited data in its Rs 399 recharge pack—marking the first mention of such an offering by Airtel in a press release.

"To empower customers with uninterrupted digital access across Gujarat, Airtel now offers a fully unlimited data plan in its Rs 399 recharge pack for smartphone users – designed for seamless streaming, studying, working, and staying connected, without worrying about data limits. Backed by sustained investments in network density across rural, semi-urban villages, highways, border areas, and key economic and cultural corridors, Airtel ensures robust, future-ready connectivity even in high mobility and high usage zones," Airtel said on March 23, 2026.

Airtel also offers other Fully Unlimited recharge packs across various price points and validities. We will take a detailed look at those plans in a separate story.