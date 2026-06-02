Retro Gaming Gets Modern Upgrade With FPGA-Powered Consoles

Retro gaming has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, driven by players looking to revisit classic titles and younger audiences discovering older games for the first time. While software emulators have long provided a way to play vintage games on modern hardware, a growing segment of the gaming community is seeking something closer to the original experience. That demand is helping drive interest in FPGA-powered gaming devices, and ModRetro’s upcoming M64 console is one of the latest examples of the trend.

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Key Highlights ModRetro is developing the M64, an FPGA-powered console designed to play original Nintendo 64 cartridges.

The console uses an AMD Artix UltraScale+ FPGA to recreate Nintendo 64 hardware behavior at the hardware level rather than relying on software emulation.

FPGA gaming devices are gaining popularity among retro gaming enthusiasts seeking a more authentic experience.

The M64 aims to preserve compatibility with physical game collections while leveraging modern hardware technology.

The project reflects a broader movement focused on preserving gaming history as original retro consoles become harder to maintain.

ModRetro, known for its FPGA-based gaming hardware, is developing the M64 console to support original Nintendo 64 cartridges. The company says the console is designed to recreate the experience of playing games on original hardware while taking advantage of modern technology at the heart of the system is an AMD Artix UltraScale+ FPGA, which helps replicate the behaviour of the original console at the hardware level.

Recreating the Original Gaming Experience

The growing interest in retro gaming is about more than simply revisiting old titles for many enthusiasts, preserving the original gameplay experience is just as important as preserving the games themselves.

Classic consoles such as the Nintendo 64 delivered experiences that were shaped not only by the games but also by the hardware on which they ran. Factors such as controller response, system behaviour and display timing all contributed to the overall experience. As original consoles age and become harder to maintain, many gamers are looking for alternatives that can reproduce those characteristics as accurately as possible. This is where FPGA-based systems have begun to attract attention.

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