Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, recently launched its Priority Postpaid service. The fastlane technology, which is basically just slicing over a 5G SA (standalone) network is under the government eye at the moment. However, that is not what has piqued our interest at the moment.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Airtel has launched Priority Postpaid for eligible postpaid users.

The service uses 5G SA network capabilities to deliver a more optimized network experience.

Users may see better speeds and lower latency in areas with strong 5G coverage.

Airtel does not guarantee zero buffering or uninterrupted performance.

The feature is currently not available for prepaid users.

While Airtel promises a superior experience with Prority Postpaid, it is not necessary that the user will get it. Airtel has said that it does not guarantee to the users that Airtel Priority Postpaid will result in zero or no buffering when using internet. It is understandable since the tech is still mobile networks, and many things affect the network experience for the user. It is the device they are on, the kind of coverage they are under, and more.

Read More – BSNL Offers New SIM Connections at Rs 51

However, as per our observation, people who are under strong coverage of Airtel’s 5G, and have a postpaid SIM along with a device that supports 5G SA – they are getting higher download and upload speeds than before.

Read More – Jio is Offering 20GB Bonus Data with this Plan

Airtel Will Likely Not Get in Any Trouble with the Service

There are reports circulating online that the regulator has most likely decided that there is nothing discriminatory about the service. This is a major development. This will also indicate to Reliance Jio that it is the right time to launch its own 5G SA service. Vodafone Idea has been running an aggressive campaign to showcase that it does not discriminate amongst its subscribers. Both prepaid and postpaid users get the same experience, said Vodafone Idea for its mobile networks.

Read More