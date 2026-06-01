Tanla Partners Airtel to Enable RCS for Businesses

Tanla Platforms has partnered with Airtel to enable RCS (rich communication services) for businesses. This is not the first time Tanla has partnered with a telecom operator to enable this service. It has also partnered with Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the past. Now, Tanla will be able to process more RCS messages on the go with reliable networks backing its systems.

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Key Highlights Tanla Platforms has partnered with Airtel to expand RCS messaging services for businesses across India.

Tanla currently processes around 35 billion RCS messages annually, accounting for nearly 80% of India's RCS traffic.

The company aims to scale total RCS message volumes to 100 billion within the next two years through operator partnerships.

RCS offers advanced messaging features such as read receipts, file sharing, group chats, location sharing, and encryption.

Growing support from Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Google, and Apple is helping accelerate RCS adoption across Android and iPhone devices.

Annually, Tanla is currently processing about 35 billion RCS messages annually. This is about 80% of India’s total RCS traffic. Now with this partnership with Airtel, Tanla is expected to take the overall RCS volume scale to 100 billion in two years. This is what the estimates suggest as per reports online.

Uday Reddy, chief executive officer (CEO) of Tanla Platforms, said, “With over 500 million RCS users across India spanning all major operators, and with continued global growth and investment in RCS, the channel represents one of the largest opportunities for enterprises to connect with customers at scale through next-generation messaging.”

RCS is a modern way to enable texting communication between users. It was developed by a global telecom industry body GSMA in 2007 to replace SMS. Features such as read receipts, location sharing, file sharing, group chats, and encryption is available for the users with RCS messaging. In Androids, Google Messages is the app which has driven the RCS adoption in the country.

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