NVIDIA RTX Spark Wants to Turn Your Windows PC Into a Personal AI Assistant

NVIDIA and Microsoft are betting that the next major evolution of the personal computer will be driven by AI agents rather than traditional applications. With the introduction of RTX Spark, the companies are bringing together dedicated AI hardware, Windows-native agent capabilities and NVIDIA’s broader software ecosystem in an effort to create a new category of AI-first PCs.

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Key Highlights NVIDIA and Microsoft have introduced RTX Spark, a new AI-focused Windows platform designed to run advanced AI agents directly on PCs.

RTX Spark combines an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with a 20-core Grace CPU and can deliver up to one petaflop of AI computing performance.

The platform is designed to support large AI models locally, reducing dependence on cloud infrastructure while improving privacy and control.

NVIDIA and Microsoft are building a Windows-native AI agent ecosystem that can automate tasks, search files, generate content, and assist users across applications.

Major PC makers including ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Lenovo, Microsoft, and MSI are expected to launch RTX Spark-powered devices later this year.

Announced at NVIDIA GTC Taipei, RTX Spark is a new superchip designed for Windows PCs that combines AI processing, graphics performance and energy efficiency in a single platform. NVIDIA says the technology is designed to help PCs move beyond simply launching applications and towards understanding requests, completing tasks and assisting users through AI-powered agents that can run directly on the device.

The announcement reflects a broader shift taking place across the technology industry as companies increasingly look at ways to make AI a more integrated part of everyday computing rather than something accessed solely through cloud services.

What Is NVIDIA RTX Spark?

At the heart of RTX Spark is a custom architecture that combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU featuring 6,144 CUDA cores with a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU. The two chips are connected using NVIDIA’s NVLink-C2C interconnect technology, allowing them to work together more efficiently.

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