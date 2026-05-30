OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6 Get Motion Cues to Reduce Motion Sickness

The latest software update on the OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 adds Motion Cues, May 2026 Android security patch, and system-level improvements for battery, camera, network and stability. OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6, bringing a feature that is more practical than flashy. The key addition in the latest update is Motion Cues, a feature designed to reduce motion sickness when users look at their phones while travelling in a moving vehicle.

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Key Highlights OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 with Motion Cues and the May 2026 Android security patch.

Motion Cues is designed to reduce motion sickness by displaying moving dots on the screen that correspond with vehicle movement.

The update includes improvements to battery efficiency, system stability, camera performance and network compatibility.

OnePlus has fixed an issue where the screen could occasionally turn black after unlocking the device.

The update is rolling out in phases with software version CPH2805_16.0.5.901 and CPH2793_16.0.5.901 for eligible devices.

The update also includes the May 2026 Android security patch, along with improvements to system stability, battery life, camera performance and network compatibility. The update appears to be rolling out with software version CPH2805_16.0.5.901 for one model and CPH2793_16.0.5.901 for another, with the Nord CE 6 update package shown at around 1.63GB. As usual, the rollout may happen in phases, which means not every user may receive the update at the same time.

Motion Cues Is the Main Addition for OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

The biggest new feature in this update is Motion Cues. Once enabled, the feature shows small dots on the screen that move based on the motion of the vehicle. These dots respond to acceleration, braking and turns, helping the user’s brain process movement more naturally while using the phone.

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