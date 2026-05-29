Best TWS Earphones Under Rs 2500 in India: 7 Value Picks

The market for true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India has become increasingly competitive over the past few years. Features that were once limited to premium earbuds, such as active noise cancellation, improved call quality, low-latency gaming modes and extended battery life, have gradually made their way into more affordable products. As a result, buyers no longer need to spend a significant amount of money to enjoy a reliable wireless audio experience.

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Key Highlights

  • The budget TWS segment under Rs 2,500 in India has become highly competitive with features such as ANC, gaming modes, and long battery life now widely available.
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 stand out for offering a balanced mix of sound quality, active noise cancellation, and comfort at an affordable price.
  • CMF has gained attention with the CMF Buds 2a by combining stylish design with punchy audio performance for younger buyers.
  • Brands such as Realme, OPPO, Redmi, Noise, and boAt continue to aggressively compete in the affordable wireless audio market.
  • Buyers are now prioritising factors such as call quality, comfort, low-latency gaming performance, battery life, and app support instead of focusing only on sound quality.

With dozens of options available across online and offline channels, choosing the right pair can sometimes be confusing. If your budget is capped at Rs 2,500, there are several strong contenders that offer a good balance of sound quality, battery life, comfort and everyday usability. Prices may vary depending on ongoing offers and discounts, so it is always worth checking the latest pricing before making a purchase.

1. OnePlus Nord Buds 3

The OnePlus Nord Buds series has earned a reputation for offering dependable performance without stretching the budget. The Nord Buds 3 stand out for their balanced sound profile, comfortable fit, active noise cancellation support and feature-rich experience. They are designed for users who want a reliable pair of earbuds for music, video streaming and daily communication without making major compromises.