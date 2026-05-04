CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed

Just a few days back, Nothing’s sub-brand CMF teased the arrival of CMF Watch 3 Pro in India. It will be the successor to the CMF Watch Pro 2, which is available at Rs 4499. Now the brand has confirmed the launch date of the Nothing Phone 3 Pro in India. The device will be launched in India on May 6, 2026. This means we are just two days from the launch of this new smartwatch from the brand.

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CMF has carried the ethos of Nothing, which is being excellent and unconventional in design of the products. CMF aims to bring affordable and stylish tech products to the global market. The Watch 3 Pro is the most intelligent watch from CMF yet. It will bring an immersive AMOLED display for the users with a precision metal build and dual-band multi-system GPS for accurate tracking.

Further, there will be an AI-powered running coach for smarter training of the users. The watch is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 13 days and deliver consistent performance while keeping users connected to their health and daily routines. More details around the smartwatch will be revealed soon by the brand.