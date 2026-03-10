OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launching in India on this Date

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro have 100% more power than the drivers inside OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. They come with Titanium Coat and have perfect and rich deep bass.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro for the Indian market.
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be revealed in full on March 19, 2026.
  • The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will deliver flagship level performance to the users at an affordable price.

oneplus nord buds 4 pro launching in

OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro for the Indian market. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be revealed in full on March 19, 2026. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will deliver flagship level performance to the users at an affordable price. The Nord Buds 4 Pro have been desgined to provide powerful noise cancellation along with super deep bass OnePlus Nord Buds users have come to expect. This means that the users can expect up to 55 decibles of noise to be blocked. This is the most ever in a set of OnePlus Nord Buds, and OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will also receive TUV Rheinland high-performance noise cancellation certification.




OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro have 100% more power than the drivers inside OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. They come with Titanium Coat and have perfect and rich deep bass. The company said that there is LHDC 5.0 high resolution music standard which will deliver high quality audio experience to the users.

There will be two colours this will be avaialble in - Radiant Gray and Raven Black. Each of the buds weigh only 4.4 grams, making them super light. There are three separate microphones in each of the buds to deliver crystal clear call experience even in noisy or tricky conditions. For more details around the oricingpricing, we will have to wait for the launch day!

