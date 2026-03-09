Vivo X300s is Now Confirmed Officially with 144Hz Display

Vivo started the X300 series will the X300 and X300 Pro. Both these devices made it to China first and then later to the global market. Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X300 Ultra have also been showcased and the X300 FE has, in fact, been launched too. Vivo is not done with the X300 series though. The company has now officially confirmed the Vivo X300s. For the unaware, the details about the device are already circulating online, but it was earlier assumed to be Vivo X300 Max. Instead, the company has named it X300s and now Vivo's Product Manager Han Boxiao has confirmed many details about the device.









Read More - OnePlus 15T Design is Now Confirmed

Vivo X300s is going to feature a Q10 Plus panel and the size of this display will be 6.78-inch. The s moniker here stands for SuperMax. The Vivo X300s will have a 6.78-inch BOE Q10 Plus panel with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz. What's worth noting here is that this will be the first device in the X series which will come with support for such high-refresh rate.

Read More - Vivo X300 Ultra Showcased at MWC 2026

The display is also said to come with support for Zeiss colour tuning and circular polarisation technology designed to improve eye comfort. There are reports which suggest that the phone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and pack a 7000mAh battery with support for 90W wired-fast charging and 40W wireless charging and run on OriginOS 6 based Android 16.