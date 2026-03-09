Vivo X300 Ultra Showcased at MWC 2026

Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a fifth-generation ZEISS 200MP 'Thanos' periscope telephoto camera built around Samsung's HPO sensor. In the telephoto camera system, there will also be the brand's BlueImage imaging technology.

  • Vivo has showcased the top of the line Vivo X300 Ultra at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.
  • At the MWC 2026, an executive from Vivo confirmed that the device will feature a 200MP primary camera.
  • Further, the phone will also have an upgraded periscope camera unit and will also adopt a gimbal-style stabilisation concept.

Vivo has showcased the top of the line Vivo X300 Ultra at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. At the MWC 2026, an executive from Vivo confirmed that the device will feature a 200MP primary camera. Further, the phone will also have an upgraded periscope camera unit and will also adopt a gimbal-style stabilisation concept. The phone's camera is said to achieve a CIPA 7.0 professional grade stabilisation. On top of all this, there would be a new focus tracking technology on the phone.




Vivo X300 Ultra to Feature 5th Generation ZEISS 200MP Periscope Telephoto Camera

Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a fifth-generation ZEISS 200MP 'Thanos' periscope telephoto camera built around Samsung's HPO sensor. In the telephoto camera system, there will also be the brand's BlueImage imaging technology. This is claimed to offer improvements in the autofocus performance, colour accuracy, powerefficiency, and HDR processing.

The Vivo X200 Ultra offered 1.2 degree stabilisation, but with the Vivo X300 Ultra it will be a 3-degree optically stabilised oversized telephoto lens, meaning there should be huge gains in performance. When will this hit the global markets, we don't know yet, but we are surely excited to see it!

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

