BSNL in Spotlight, but For a Very Bad Reason

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom giant, has come under spotlight, and this time, the reason is a bad one. It is not about the finances, nor the subscribers, but the poor infrastructure which has led to a person losing their lives. As per reports online, BSNL’s low hanging cable became the reason for a 30 year old Indian woman for losing her life.

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Key Highlights A 30-year-old woman reportedly lost her life after a low-hanging BSNL cable struck her neck in Odisha's Gajapati district.

The victim was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband when the sagging cable caused her to fall and suffer fatal injuries.

The incident has triggered public anger, with locals alleging negligence in the maintenance of telecom infrastructure.

Protests and a road blockade reportedly disrupted traffic for around five hours following the incident.

District authorities announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 15,000 while investigations into the matter continue.

As per a report from The New Indian Express, a 30 year old woman, travelling on a motorcyle in Gajapati district was fatally injured after a low-hanging BSNL cable struck her neck. The deceased was identified as living in the Jhadapada village under R Udayagiri police limits.

The woman was travelling with her husband, moving towards a bank on the motorcyle. On the way, a sagging BSNL cable hanging across the road struck the lady on the neck while the two wheeler was in motion. This caused her to lose balance and fall from the vehicle. Sustaining critical injuries, the woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The incident has sparked a tension in the local region amongst citizens. BSNL authorities have been blamed for poor planning and negligence of maintaining infrastructure. The locals have asked for a strict action to be taken against the authorities. There was reportedly a protest by the locals and this further led to disruption in vehicle traffic in the region. The blockade reportedly lasted around five hours. The protest was immediately called off after the district officials announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 15,000 from the Red Cross Fund and assured further support to the family of the bereaved.

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