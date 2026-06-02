Excitel Posts Net Profit in FY26 by Optimising Operations

Excitel, a regional internet service provider (ISP), has reported net profits in FY26. The company has optimised its operations in FY26. This has helped in the growth of subscriber base, along with turning profits. One of the things which Excitel did during the financial year was remove its presence from markets where it was not turning any positive business. Scaling is important for a broadband company to make money. Thus, in whichever markets the company was not witnessing scaling take place, it pulled out of.

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Key Highlights Excitel reported a profit of Rs 40 crore in FY26 after recording a loss of Rs 74 crore in FY25.

The ISP achieved profitability by exiting markets where it could not scale operations sustainably.

Excitel is now focusing on core growth markets including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow and Kanpur.

The company aims to grow its subscriber base by more than 20% from 1 million to 1.2 million users in the next financial year.

Excitel plans to enhance customer experience through Wi-Fi 6 equipment and mesh router deployments.

According to an ET Telecom report, Excitel’s CEO, Varun Pasricha, said, “In the last two years, we have been on a journey to optimise and focus on sustainability, and achieve profitable growth in business. Fundamentally, we have withdrawn from some markets where we could not scale up.”

Thus, Excitel is now focusing on the core cities where business was growing – Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kanpur. The company has now made the operations very disciplined, and is, in fact, reusing assets like routers, and has ensured revenue growth after losing Rs 74 crore in FY25, to making Rs 40 crore in profits in FY26.

The subscriber base did not see any scaling during the year. In next year, however, the company is targeting a subscriber base growth of over 20%. This could take the susbcriber base from 1 million currently to 1.2 million. More subscribers would mean more topline revenues for the company. Excitel is one of the largest ISPs in the country, and also offers IPTV bundled broadband plans.

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