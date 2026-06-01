BSNL 4G Spreads to Rural India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has boosted 4G in rural Kerala. The development is for the Kollam region. This is the telecom operator’s effort for eliminating the network dead zones in the state. The target of BSNL are areas or pockets which do not currently have mobile networks. This will push the economic development in the region and communities which were so far excluded from the digital opportunity for growth.

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Key Highlights BSNL has expanded its rural 4G network in Kerala's Kollam region by deploying and commissioning 18 new mobile towers.

The initiative aims to eliminate network dead zones and bring high-speed mobile connectivity to previously underserved communities.

The newly deployed towers cover several rural locations, including Thenmala Dam, Ashtamudi, Aryankavu, Achencoil ST Colony, and Rosmala.

BSNL's rural expansion efforts are being supported by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

Through affordable 4G services and indigenous telecom technology, BSNL is targeting long-term subscriber growth and market share recovery.

BSNL has Installed 18 New Towers Already

As part of the rural network expansion, BSNL has already deployed 18 new towers and has successfully commissioned to deliver high-speed 4G network coverage. For Kollam region, the newly installed 4G towers are located in the rural areas including, Cherukara, Kocharippa, Vanchiyodu, Peruvazhikkala, Achencoil ST Colony, Plamoodu-Vellimon, Rajachola, Panayam-Eroor, Eyyakkodu-Kadakkal, Rajakoop-Rosmala, Priya Estate-Aryankavu, Karayalanmerth, Thenmala Dam, Aduthala, Ashtamudi, Kelankavu, Kumbhavurutty and Moonnumukku.

BSNL and Private Telcos to Bridge Digital Divide in India

This widespread development will bridge the digital divide not just in Kerala, but the entire India. BSNL will not be alone in Kerala when it comes to rural network expansion. The private telecom operators are also amping up their efforts to reach rural India. With BSNL expanding now, they will only do it faster to win the market share competition.

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