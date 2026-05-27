BSNL Wants to Join the Space Race with Starlink

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is reportedly in discussions with Elon Musk owned Starlink. Starlink is a global satellite communications (satcom) company, with services now live in more than 100 countries. The talks are around the potential collaborations the companies can have. One of the areas where both companies can work together is wireless backhaul. This will help BSNL in improving its time to market as a fiber backhaul is expensive to deploy, and more than that, it takes time to do it.

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Key Highlights Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is reportedly in early-stage discussions with Starlink for potential satellite communication partnerships in India.

One major area of collaboration being explored is wireless backhaul, which could help BSNL expand network coverage faster and reduce dependence on expensive fiber deployment.

BSNL and Starlink may also work together to offer satellite-powered enterprise connectivity solutions in India.

BSNL is looking to strengthen its satcom strategy as rivals like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio continue building their satellite communication ecosystems.

Starlink still faces regulatory and security clearances in India before it can officially launch commercial services in the country.

Another area where BSNL and Starlink can work together is to offer services to enterprises together. Note that the discussions are still in early stage, and thus, the partnership may or may not happen. No agreement has been reached so far.

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