State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is in preliminary discussions with Starlink to explore collaboration opportunities in satellite backhaul and enterprise connectivity services in India, according to an Economic Times report by Muntazir Abbas dated May 25, 2026.

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Key Highlights BSNL and Starlink are in early-stage discussions on satellite backhaul collaboration

Focus areas include rural broadband expansion and enterprise connectivity solutions

No formal agreement has been signed yet between the two companies

Satellite connectivity seen as key for remote and hard-to-reach regions in India

Starlink awaits security clearance despite regulatory approvals from IN-SPACe and DoT

Early-stage discussions between BSNL and Starlink

“Starlink and BSNL executives recently discussed some of the potential partnership opportunities, such as wireless backhaul and strategies to offer services to large enterprise customers in India,” a person aware of the discussions was quoted as saying.

The source added that no formal agreement has been reached so far, leaving scope for further deliberations between the two companies. The talks come as BSNL accelerates the rollout of its indigenous 4G network, which is upgradeable to 5G, in line with the Centre’s vision of achieving 100 percent teledensity across the country.

According to government data released in March 2026, rural teledensity in India stands at 60.02 percent, including 59.56 percent mobile connectivity and 0.56 percent wireline penetration.

Also Read: BSNL Launches Satellite-to-Device Service in India

Alignment with India’s 4G saturation and BharatNet programme

Under the 4G Saturation programme, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) identified nearly 30,000 remote and uncovered villages for connectivity expansion across India, according to the report. BSNL is currently deploying next-generation mobile infrastructure based on indigenous technology to bridge the digital divide in rural and far-flung regions.

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