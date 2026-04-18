Starlink India Launch Could be Delayed Yet Again Due to Security Concerns

Starlink India has hit yet another snag aroud its launch. The company which operates in more than 100 countries for globally, is finding it difficult to get clearance from the government to start services in India. Starlink's parent company SpaceX is at the center of the conversation right now. The cross-holding in the company is what is being looked at by the Indian government right now. Given the geopolitical tensions right now, the government wants to ensure that in situations like these, Starlink doesn't become a national security threat for India.









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The foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal submitted by Starlink could be put on hold by the government or even rejected, said an ET report. A source told the publication, "There are questions around cross holding in parent SpaceX and some other technical parameters." Another person aware of the developments said, "There is an alarm in the government about the threat that Starlink can pose in national security situations, like war or other critical development. They want to be sure to tackle any situation and want to test the network thoroughly to mitigate any potential threats."

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The reason why Starlink has not been able to secure a license in India yet is due to national security concerns. While things looked speeding up recently for the company in terms of regulatory permissions, they may slow down yet again. Starlink has been trying to get a clearance for more half a decade to operate in India, and now, we are not sure when it will actually come.