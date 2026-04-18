Vodafone Idea is Offering Norton Mobile Security with Data for 1 Year

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with 20GB of data and one year validity. The users are offered Norton Mobile Security coverage for a year as well.

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Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering Norton Mobile Security to the users with one of its prepaid plans.
  • The prepaid plan we are talking about here comes with access to Norton Security for mobiles, but also bundles some FUP (fair usage policy) data for the consumers.
  • The security is offered for a complete year, meanwhile the data will work as long as you have a base active prepaid plan.

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vodafone idea is offering norton mobile security

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering Norton Mobile Security to the users with one of its prepaid plans. The prepaid plan we are talking about here comes with access to Norton Security for mobiles, but also bundles some FUP (fair usage policy) data for the consumers. The security is offered for a complete year, meanwhile the data will work as long as you have a base active prepaid plan. Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator to offer mobile security coverage to consumers in the industry right now. Let’s take a look at the benefits of this prepaid plan.




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Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Prepaid Plan with Norton Mobile Security

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with 20GB of data and one year validity. The users are offered Norton Mobile Security coverage for a year as well.

Purchasing the plan via Vodafone Idea will result in a discount for the users. Norton’s official website is selling the same security plan for Rs 699 for one year. There’s also a two year package of Rs 1,399. Note that the same price applies for both Android and iOS customers.

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So purchasing this yearly plan from Vodafone Idea’s website or mobile app will give you a discount of Rs 200 along with 20GB of 4G data for usage across the year. With the Norton Mobile Security, your device will be safe against viruses and malwares. It will also detect spam and protect your device against it.

After purchasing the plan, you will have to download the Norton Mobile Security app from the Play Store or the App Store to claim your subscription. This plan is available for users across the telecom circles.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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