Tariff Hike 2026: Vodafone Idea Cuts Benefits and Raises Prices on Select Plans; New Plans Rolled Out



Vodafone Idea (Vi), the Indian telecom operator that has achieved around 98 percent 4G population coverage with new broadband sites, has revamped some of its prepaid offerings across circles. The telco, which is moving in a positive direction according to the CEO's statement, has downgraded plan benefits, launched new plans, hiked tariffs, and introduced a cheaper alternative for users. Some of these revisions are circle-specific and are open market offerings, so kindly check the benefits and plan availability on your number via the Vi App.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Achieves 98 Percent 4G Population Coverage With 1,17,000 New Broadband Sites









1. Vi Increases Pricing of Prepaid Packs

a. Vodafone Idea Rs 649 Pack Revised to Rs 670

As of this writing, Vodafone Idea has hiked the price of its Rs 649 plan to Rs 670 in specific circles, as mentioned below. The Vi NonStop Hero Rs 670 plan offers unlimited data (5G and 4G), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day, valid for 56 days. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Vi Rs 670 Pack NonStop Hero: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.

Vi Rs 649 Pack NonStop Hero: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha.

In other circles, the Vi Rs 649 plan continues to offer the existing Super Hero benefits, i.e., 2GB/day with 56 days validity.

b. Vi Rs 1020 Pack Revised to Rs 1050

A plan previously available for Chennai users at Rs 1020 has now been revised to Rs 1050. The revised Vi NonStop Hero Rs 1050 plan offers unlimited data (5G and 4G), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day, valid for 84 days. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

2. NonStop Hero Plans Shift to Hero Benefits

Vodafone Idea has downgraded some NonStop Hero plans to Hero Unlimited plans, thereby reducing the benefits offered without changing the pricing.

Vi Rs 696, Rs 795, Rs 979, Rs 994, Rs 996, Rs 998, and Rs 1198 are some plans that have been downgraded from NonStop Hero with unlimited data to Hero Unlimited with limited data in select circles.

Vi Hero Rs 696 Plan: Unlimited calls, 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day with a validity of 56 days, along with an Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 56 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Vi Hero Rs 795 Plan: Unlimited calls, 3GB/day, 100 SMS/day with a validity of 56 days, along with a Vi Movies and TV Super subscription for 60 days. Includes access to SonyLIV, ZEE5, FanCode, and 16 more OTTs on TV and mobile. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Vi Hero Rs 979 Plan: Unlimited calls, 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day with a validity of 84 days, along with a Vi Movies and TV Super subscription for 84 days. Includes access to SonyLIV, ZEE5, FanCode, and 16 more OTTs on TV and mobile. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Vi Hero Rs 994 Plan: Unlimited calls, 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day with a validity of 84 days, along with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 84 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Vi Hero Rs 996 Plan: Unlimited calls, 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day with a validity of 84 days, along with an Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 84 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Vi Hero Rs 998 Plan: Unlimited calls, 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day with a validity of 84 days, along with a SonyLIV subscription for 84 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Vi Hero Rs 1198 Plan: Unlimited calls, 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day with a validity of 70 days, along with a Netflix Basic subscription (TV + Mobile) for 70 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Downgraded Vi Hero circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In other circles, as mentioned above, Vi continues to offer the NonStop Hero benefits on those plans.

Vi Hero vs NonStop Hero

Vi NonStop Hero Benefit: Full-day unlimited (4G and 5G) data benefit, every day. Unlimited data is only meant for personal and non-commercial use.

Vi Hero Benefits: Plan bundled data plus Binge All Night—enjoy night data without limits from 12 AM to 6 AM at no extra cost. Weekend Data Rollover—carry Mon–Fri unused data into Sat–Sun. Data Delight—up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost.

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2026: Vodafone Idea Revises Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Pricing to Rs 349 in Multiple Circles

3. Cheaper Alternative Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 1197 NonStop Hero Plan

Vi's NonStop Hero Rs 1197 plan, which was previously available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, has now been removed.

Vi NonStop Hero Rs 1005 Plan

However, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, a new cheaper alternative plan, Rs 1005, has been introduced.

The Vi NonStop Hero Rs 1005 plan offers unlimited calls, unlimited data (5G and 4G) every day, and 100 SMS/day, valid for 84 days. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

4. Vi New Prepaid Plans

a. Vi Rs 325 Plan

Vi has introduced a new plan, Rs 325, with unlimited calls, 10GB data, and 300 SMS, valid for 28 days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. The plan is available across all circles.

b. Vi NonStop Hero Rs 2099 Plan

Vi has launched a new NonStop Hero Rs 2099 plan in select circles. The new plan offers full-day unlimited data (5G and 4G), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day, valid for 180 days. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

Launched in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Other plans, Rs 1749 and Rs 2399, offering 180 days validity are also available for users to recharge as of this writing.

c. Vi NonStop Hero Rs 2180

Vi has launched a new plan with a 180-day validity for Tamil Nadu and Chennai users. Vi's NonStop Hero Rs 2180 plan offers full-day unlimited data (5G and 4G), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Subscribers using a 5G handset will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network coverage areas.

d. Vi Rs 44 Cricket Data Pack

For cricket lovers, Vi has also launched a new cricket data add-on pack with one-day validity. The pack offers no service validity; however, it comes bundled with 1GB data with one-day validity and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 days.