Vodafone Idea Achieves 98 Percent 4G Population Coverage With 1,17,000 New Broadband Sites



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) recorded wireless subscriber additions in February 2026, driven by its investments in 4G and 5G networks—primarily in the form of high-quality broadband users—according to a company statement dated April 8, 2026. Vi said that, following its follow-on public offer (FPO), it has been investing to achieve network coverage parity with competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel across 17 priority markets, which contribute 99.2 percent of its revenue.

Vi Achieves 98 Percent 4G Population Coverage

"Vi invested Rs 16,000 crore as capex including for 1,17,000 new broadband sites leading to 98 percent 4G population coverage in India leading to enhanced data capacity, faster network speeds and wider 5G coverage."









This has enabled a reduction in churn as well as the addition of broadband users in Vi’s priority circles, according to the telco. "Vi’s strategic network investments have brought about a significantly higher data usage by customers, better ARPU, and a rise in revenue."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Gains 21,927 Wireless Subscribers, TRAI February 2026 Data

According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vi added 21,927 users in February, taking its total subscriber base to 198.4 million. The subscriber data includes both mobile users and machine-to-machine (M2M) connections.

“In terms of number of sites added, data usage, revenue, EDITDA, ARPU (average revenue per user), broadband subscribers, Vi is moving in the positive direction. We see the beginning of a new era and validation that our investments have been in the right places, in the adequate quantity” said Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vi 5G Launched in Chennai and Tirupati

On the same date, April 8, 2026, Vi announced the launch of 5G services in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With this, the telco said its 5G services are now available across all five metro cities. Earlier, on April 1, the company announced the launch of 5G services in Tirupati, expanding its 5G footprint in Andhra Pradesh.

Prior to these announcements, on March 30, 2026, Vi outlined plans to roll out 5G in 90 more cities by May 2026. The company said this expansion would increase its 5G footprint from 43 cities across 17 priority circles to 133 cities nationwide, significantly strengthening its presence in India’s major data markets.