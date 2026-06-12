Vivo X Fold 6 to Feature Dimensity 9500

Vivo has now confirmed that its upcoming foldable, the Vivo X Fold 6 series, will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The chipset already powers plenty of flagships in the market today. What is interesting here is that Vivo X Fold 6 will feature the version of Dimensity 9500 SoC which is specially designed for foldables. The chipset will be focused on AI-powered productivity and large screen multitasking experiences.

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Key Highlights Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset.

The Dimensity 9500 Super Edition has been co-developed by Vivo and MediaTek specifically for foldable smartphones.

The customized processor is designed to enhance AI-powered productivity, multitasking, multi-window rendering, and large-screen experiences.

Vivo claims the new AI voice engine can deliver up to seven times faster offline transcription speeds and improved voice recognition accuracy.

The Vivo X Fold 6 series is expected to debut in China first before expanding to India and other global markets.

This chipset will be called MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor. This is not the standard processor which you might have already seen in the market. This is specially built for the foldable devices. This chipset has been built in partnership with Vivo and MediaTek specially to power foldable devices.

With this customised chip, things such as multi-tasking, multi-threaded processing and multi-window rendering, will improve massively. Foldables are seen as phones which can take some workload of the desktops. This is not to say that they are better than tablets or desktops, but they are designed in a way to take over some desktops like workload.

The new chipset will be able to handle AI (artificial intelligence) tasks much better. One of things which is said to improve is AI voice engine, which will deliver seven times faster offline transcription speeds, along with a seven percent improvement in recognition accuracy. The Vivo X Fold 6 series is set to debut in the near future. It will first be launched for China.

It will also likely come to the Indian market, and other global markets soon after. The Vivo X Fold 5 series is one of the best foldable camera phones in the market right now. It can also survive if it falls on water. The device is water proof, and it was showcased by Vivo during the launch time. We expect this to be retained with the Vivo X Fold 6 series as well.