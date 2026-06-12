OnePlus Teases N Series Launch in India

To garner a larger market share, OnePlus is now planning to launch the ‘N’ series in India. This will be an affordable phone series to compete with the cheaper offerings of Redmi, Poco, Vivo, and Realme in the country. The teaser poster has been shared by the brand on Amazon India. This also confirms that the phone will be sold via the Amazon India platform. The OnePlus ‘N’ series will be priced under Rs 20,000 in the country. The image has also been shared by OnePlus India on its social media profile on X (formerly Twitter).

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Key Highlights OnePlus is preparing to launch a new affordable N Series smartphone lineup in India.

The upcoming OnePlus N Series is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000, making it the brand's most affordable smartphone range in the country.

The teaser has been shared by OnePlus India and on Amazon India, confirming online availability through the e-commerce platform.

The new series will compete directly with budget offerings from Xiaomi, POCO, Vivo, and Realme.

OnePlus aims to expand its market share in India by entering a price segment where it currently has no smartphone offerings.

Currently, the affordable phones in India from OnePlus comes under the Nord series. The cheapest phone would be OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, but now, there will be even more cheaper device series for the consumers. The launch timeline is not yet confirmed.

OnePlus N will be the new series which will try to capitalise on the price play to ensure the company can grow its market share in India. There is currently no phone from OnePlus which is priced under Rs 20,000. This will certainly change things, as OnePlus has a strong brand value, and any offering at this price range would compete heavily with other brands.

However, one thing to consider here is that OnePlus will look to primarily sell online. But brands such as Vivo and OPPO sell heavily offline. This is why, OnePlus could still face stiff competition in trying to get a larget market share in India.