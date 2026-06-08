OnePlus Turbo 6X Series China Launch Confirmed for June 10

BBK-electronics owned, OnePlus has finally given a green light to launch the most anticipated, Turbo 6x and Turbo 6X pro smartphone in China on June 10. The phone is expected to get a good upgrade in terms of display and battery, and there will be changes on the design side.

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Key Highlights OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro to go official in China on June 10, 2026.

The midrange beasts set to be powered by the latest MediaTek chipset.

Will OnePlus launch the Turbo 6X series in India after the China launch?

OnePlus has started pre-reservations for the Turbo 6x launch. Here is everything we know so far.

OnePlus Turbo 6x and Turbo 6X Pro – Expected Specifications and Features

The launch was confirmed by OnePlus through Weibo. Chinese smartphone maker also revealed the spec sheet of both phones, leaving us with a hint of what to expect. Starting with the display side, the pro variant will sport Samsung’s built-in 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Turbo 6x will be coming with a 6.72-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution. However, the screen size for the pro variant is yet to be confirmed. The display will be coming with the brightness DC dimming, but the non-pro variant will be getting a side-mounted finger scanner instead of the in-display.

Apart from display, OnePlus has confirmed that the MediaTek chipset will be powering the phone, whereas the Turbo 6X Pro will be running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super edition chipset, and the Turbo 6X will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset. OnePlus Turbo 6x will come with a 7,000mAh battery, while the Turbo 6x Pro will be sporting an 8,000mAh battery instead.

Newly teased images show the design formula followed by OnePlus, where the pro variant gets the flagship, OnePlus 16’s inspired design, and on the other hand, the Turbo 6x design is inspired by the existing Nord series phone.