New leaks have surfaced online for the new OnePlus Ace 7, hinting that the Chinese smartphone maker is preparing a major upgrade to its existing mid-range smartphone lineup. As of now, there is no official confirmation from OnePlus, and the new Ace 7 series is in its testing phase, registered with the name “SM8845 Pro”.

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Key Highlights OnePlus Ace 7 tipped to launch soon, going through its testing phase right now under the product name of SM8845 Pro.

Alongside the chipset, OnePlus will go with the biggest 10,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery for long-lasting usage.

Followed by China launch, OnePlus might launch the Ace 7 phone as a Nord phone in India, and to be priced around Rs. 50k.

If you are someone who is looking for a new smartphone upgrade or planning to upgrade in the near future, here we have everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus Ace 7.

OnePlus Ace 7 – Leaked Specification and Features

As per Digital Chat Station (DCS), the upcoming OnePlus Ace 7 will be focusing on being “Power Centric,” making it the right choice for smartphone gamers. From a power-packed chipset, best display, and long-lasting battery, we will get an unmatched number of features to see for a mid-range phone.

The online leaks share that the new phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 and not by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which was previously tipped. On the display side, OnePlus will be settling for a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED panel, with a higher refresh rate going as high as 240Hz.

Over and above, you will also get a bigger 10,000mAh Silicon Carbon (Si-C) battery, making it among the very few phones with such a big battery in the market, and not only the long-lasting battery, infact the new OnePlus Ace 7 is said to support 100W of fast charging as well.