Reliance Jio Mobiles, JioTags, Smart Devices and Accessories: Latest Pricing for July 2026

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has listed a portfolio of mobile phones, connected devices, laptops, and accessories with discounts of up to 70 percent across select products on its website as of July 17, 2026. The lineup includes feature phones, tracking devices, connected mobility products, laptops, Wi-Fi devices, and replacement accessories, catering to both entry-level users and consumers seeking connected smart devices. According to the company, its portfolio is designed to keep users “seamlessly connected wherever you are.”

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Mobile Phones: JioBharat Series Leads Affordable Portfolio

JioBharat V3:

Reliance Jio’s feature phone lineup starts at Rs 799 with the newly launched JioBharat V3, which has been discounted by 60 percent from its original price of Rs 1,999.

JioBharat V4:

The JioBharat V4 is available at Rs 899, down from Rs 1,999, offering a 55 percent discount. The phone features a 1.8-inch display and a 1,000mAh battery.

JioBharat B2:

The JioBharat B2 is priced at Rs 1,399, compared with an earlier price of Rs 2,599, representing a 46 percent discount. It comes with a 2.4-inch display and a 2,000mAh battery.

JioBharat J1:

The JioBharat J1 is available for Rs 1,799, reduced from Rs 2,999, translating into a 40 percent discount.

JioPhone Prima 2:

Among Jio’s premium feature phones, the newly launched JioPhone Prima 2 is listed at Rs 2,799, down from Rs 4,199, reflecting a 33 percent discount.

JioTags and Smart Tracking Devices

JioTag Go and JioTag Air:

Jio continues to expand its smart tracking portfolio with JioTag Go and JioTag Air, both priced at Rs 1,499, down from Rs 2,999, offering 50 percent savings. While JioTag Go supports Android’s Find My Device, JioTag Air is compatible with Apple Find My.