Reliance Jio Mobiles, JioTags, Smart Devices and Accessories: Latest Pricing for July 2026

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has listed a portfolio of mobile phones, connected devices, laptops, and accessories with discounts of up to 70 percent across select products on its website as of July 17, 2026. The lineup includes feature phones, tracking devices, connected mobility products, laptops, Wi-Fi devices, and replacement accessories, catering to both entry-level users and consumers seeking connected smart devices. According to the company, its portfolio is designed to keep users “seamlessly connected wherever you are.”
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Mobile Phones: JioBharat Series Leads Affordable Portfolio
JioBharat V3:
Reliance Jio’s feature phone lineup starts at Rs 799 with the newly launched JioBharat V3, which has been discounted by 60 percent from its original price of Rs 1,999.
The JioBharat V4 is available at Rs 899, down from Rs 1,999, offering a 55 percent discount. The phone features a 1.8-inch display and a 1,000mAh battery.
JioBharat B2:
The JioBharat B2 is priced at Rs 1,399, compared with an earlier price of Rs 2,599, representing a 46 percent discount. It comes with a 2.4-inch display and a 2,000mAh battery.
JioBharat J1:
The JioBharat J1 is available for Rs 1,799, reduced from Rs 2,999, translating into a 40 percent discount.
JioPhone Prima 2:
Among Jio’s premium feature phones, the newly launched JioPhone Prima 2 is listed at Rs 2,799, down from Rs 4,199, reflecting a 33 percent discount.
JioTags and Smart Tracking Devices
JioTag Go and JioTag Air:
Jio continues to expand its smart tracking portfolio with JioTag Go and JioTag Air, both priced at Rs 1,499, down from Rs 2,999, offering 50 percent savings. While JioTag Go supports Android’s Find My Device, JioTag Air is compatible with Apple Find My.
JioFind:
The newly launched JioFind is priced at Rs 1,499, reduced from Rs 4,999, marking the highest discount of 70 percent among Jio’s smart devices.
The newly launched JioFind Pro is available for Rs 2,499, down from Rs 5,999, representing a 58 percent discount.
Connected Mobility and Smart Devices
JioMotive:
The JioMotive connected vehicle solution is priced at Rs 5,499, compared with its original price of Rs 11,999, offering a 54 percent discount. JioMotive is a small electronic device that plugs into your car’s OBD-II port, allowing you to access information about your vehicle’s health, real-time location, and more.
JioEyeQ Dashcam
The JioEyeQ Dashcam is available for Rs 3,499, down from Rs 7,999, reflecting 56 percent savings.
JioDive:
Meanwhile, the JioDive mixed reality headset is priced at Rs 1,399, reduced from Rs 2,499, representing a 44 percent discount and is currently marked as Trending.
JioBook Laptop and JioFi Hotspot
JioBook:
The all-new JioBook laptop is available for Rs 12,999, significantly lower than its original price of Rs 25,000, translating into a 48 percent discount. The device is also highlighted as Trending on the company’s website.
JioFi M2S:
The JioFi M2S portable hotspot is listed at Rs 2,800, down from Rs 4,499, offering a 38 percent discount. Buyers are also eligible for a Rs 1,500 cashback offer, according to the listing.
Accessories
Reliance Jio has also discounted a range of replacement accessories.
JioPhone Charger:
The JioPhone charger is priced at Rs 99, reduced from Rs 199 (50 percent off).
JioPhone Battery:
The JioPhone battery and JioPhone F-320B battery are both available at Rs 199, down from Rs 299 (33 percent discount each).
JioPhone Next Battery and Charger:
For JioPhone Next users, the battery is priced at Rs 590, compared with Rs 690 earlier (14 percent discount), while the charger is available at Rs 240, down from Rs 340 (29 percent discount).
JioFi Batteries:
Jio also offers replacement batteries for multiple generations of its JioFi portable hotspot devices.
The battery for JioFi models JMR1040 and JMR815 is priced at Rs 449, down from Rs 549, representing an 18 percent discount. Similarly, the battery compatible with JioFi models JMR520, JMR540 and JMR1140 is available at Rs 448, reduced from Rs 549, also offering 18 percent savings. The replacement battery for JioFi M2 and JioFi M2S is priced at Rs 449, compared with an earlier price of Rs 549, translating into an 18 percent discount.
Product Portfolio
Reliance Jio says its portfolio of phones, laptops, connected devices and accessories is designed to support communication, entertainment and productivity.
“Always connected, always mobile. From calls to streaming, work to play, Jio phones, laptops, and accessories keep you seamlessly connected wherever you are,” Jio says in the Devices section of its website.
The prices and offers are based on listings available on the company’s website as of July 17, 2026.