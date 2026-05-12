How Jio’s 4G Feature Phones, the TV-Waala Phones, Changed the Way India Watches TV

India’s digital entertainment landscape has transformed, with users now streaming television shows, movies, music, and live sports directly on their mobile phones. From urban centres to rural communities, consumers are increasingly turning to affordable 4G-enabled feature phones for entertainment and connectivity.

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India’s Shift Towards Mobile Entertainment Powered by Jio’s 4G feature phones

According to Reliance Jio, this transformation is being driven by its 4G feature phones, including the JioPhone and JioBharat devices, which combine affordability with access to digital services.

“Across India, something amazing is happening. From the chai stall to the bus stop, from a farmer’s courtyard to a student’s hostel room, people are watching their favourite TV shows right on their phones. No cables, no set-top boxes, no waiting. Just entertainment, anywhere, anytime,” Jio said, adding that “This new way of watching is powered by Jio’s 4G feature phones.”

“The TV waala phones that bring smart entertainment, fast internet, and digital services to everyone,” Jio said, highlighting how users are streaming cricket matches, devotional music on JioSaavn, and television serials through apps such as JioTV and JioCinema.

JioPhones

The company said the JioPhone range combines the familiarity of a basic keypad phone with the power of a modern 4G keypad phone. It’s perfect for those who prefer easy-to-use buttons but still want to enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet. With apps like JioTV, JioCinema ,JioNews, and JioPay, every JioPhone becomes a mini-smartphone.

Jio stated that its devices are available across multiple price segments, ranging from entry-level feature phones priced below Rs 500 to advanced 4G devices in the Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 category.