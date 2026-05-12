How Jio’s 4G Feature Phones, the TV-Waala Phones, Changed the Way India Watches TV

India’s digital entertainment landscape has transformed, with users now streaming television shows, movies, music, and live sports directly on their mobile phones. From urban centres to rural communities, consumers are increasingly turning to affordable 4G-enabled feature phones for entertainment and connectivity.
“Across India, something amazing is happening. From the chai stall to the bus stop, from a farmer’s courtyard to a student’s hostel room, people are watching their favourite TV shows right on their phones. No cables, no set-top boxes, no waiting. Just entertainment, anywhere, anytime,” Jio said, adding that “This new way of watching is powered by Jio’s 4G feature phones.”
“The TV waala phones that bring smart entertainment, fast internet, and digital services to everyone,” Jio said, highlighting how users are streaming cricket matches, devotional music on JioSaavn, and television serials through apps such as JioTV and JioCinema.
The company said the JioPhone range combines the familiarity of a basic keypad phone with the power of a modern 4G keypad phone. It’s perfect for those who prefer easy-to-use buttons but still want to enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet. With apps like JioTV, JioCinema ,JioNews, and JioPay, every JioPhone becomes a mini-smartphone.
Jio stated that its devices are available across multiple price segments, ranging from entry-level feature phones priced below Rs 500 to advanced 4G devices in the Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 category.
“You can choose from models that fit every pocket, from a 4G mobile under Rs 500, a feature phone under Rs 500, or 4G keypad mobiles under Rs 1000, to advanced 4G mobiles under Rs 3000 to Rs 4000. Each device delivers clear voice calls, quick browsing, and smooth video streaming over Jio’s reliable 4G network,” Jio said on its website.
“The idea behind the TV waala phone is simple. Everyone deserves great entertainment,” Jio said. The company noted that users can access live television channels, movies, and web series through JioTV and JioCinema without requiring separate subscriptions.
“With JioTV and JioCinema, users can watch live channels, movies, and web series without needing a separate data plan or subscription. Even on a 4G feature phone in India, the experience is sharp, bright, and uninterrupted,” Jio said.
JioMediaCable
To enhance the viewing experience, Jio also offers JioMediaCable, enabling users to connect their JioPhone devices directly to television sets for larger-screen entertainment and sports content.
“And when you want a bigger view, JioMediaCable connects your JioPhone directly to your TV. So you can watch your favourite serials, matches, and news bulletins on the big screen, straight from your 4G keypad mobile,” Jio said on its website in an article dated February 9, 2026.
JioPhone and JioBharat Positioned as Digital Gateways
Beyond entertainment, the company positioned its devices — JioPhone and JioBharat — as gateways to India’s digital future. Jio said services such as JioPay support UPI-based digital transactions, while JioNews and JioSaavn provide access to news and music content, respectively.
“Each device runs on Jio’s 4G network, offering faster downloads, HD voice clarity, and seamless connectivity across urban and rural India,” Jio said. “The 4G keypad mobile price stays within reach, ensuring digital access for everyone, from first-time internet users to senior citizens who prefer simple, reliable technology.”
Jio’s Vision for an Inclusive Digital India
“The JioPhone story is not just about technology — it’s about empowerment,” the company said, adding that affordable 4G connectivity is enabling students to access online education, farmers to check weather updates and market prices, and families to stay connected through digital communication.
“The JioBharat phone carries this vision forward,” the company said, adding that its devices are designed with long battery life, lightweight construction, and access to essential Jio applications.
“Every TV waala phone from Jio delivers the same promise — affordable innovation. A phone that doesn’t just make calls, but connects you to a world of entertainment, music, news, and payments,” the company emphasised.
“With Jio, you don’t just buy a phone, you join a movement that’s making India more digital, more connected, and more entertained than ever before,” Jio said.
IPL Viewership and Advertiser Participation Decline Amid Shift to Digital Platforms
Meanwhile, according to multiple media reports, the Indian Premier League (IPL) appears to have been losing its old charm, as the cricket franchise tournament has begun to reflect a subtle shift in viewer engagement. IPL 2026 has reportedly witnessed a significant decline not only in television viewership but also in advertiser participation. According to the latest data from BARC India and TAM Sports, the number of brands advertising on linear television during the first half of the ongoing season has dropped by around 31 percent compared to the previous edition.
IPL television ratings (TVR) have reportedly declined by approximately 18.8 percent, while average TV viewership has fallen by nearly 26 percent compared to previous seasons. Advertiser participation has also decreased, with the number of brands advertising during IPL broadcasts dropping by around 31 percent.
According to available data published by various media outlets, the number of active TV sponsors has declined from more than 65 brands during IPL 2025 to around 45 brands this season. In addition, nearly 44 brands exited the IPL advertising ecosystem, while only 24 new brands joined this year.
Another possible reason could be the significant shift in audiences towards digital platforms. Many viewers now prefer watching IPL matches on mobile phones and connected TVs via OTT platforms instead of traditional television broadcasts through DTH and cable networks, according to a Firstpost report dated May 12, 2026.
More from Reliance Jio in 2026
JioHotstar Launches TADKA to Tap Growing Demand for Short-Form Mobile Entertainment
Jio Renames JioBharat Phone Plans as 4G Feature Phone Plans; Removes JioPhone Plans
Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Packs, Including New and Refreshed Cricket Packs Detailed: April 2026 Edition
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