OnePlus 16 Specifications Leak: 9000mAh Battery and More

OnePlus 16 is going to be the next major launch from OnePlus. This will be a flagship to watch out for. OnePlus 16 will first, of course, launch in China. The expected launch for China is in October 2026. The India and global launch will be somewhere around November or December 2026, going by the previous launch trends. New leaks and developments around the device are circulating online now. OnePlus 16 specs leak suggest plenty of good things for the device and its fans. Further, the OnePlus 16 camera rumours also point towards a future where OnePlus flagships would compete directly with Samsung’s flagships.

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OnePlus 16 Specs Leak: Everything Cool About the Device

OnePlus 16 will be of course top of the line phone from OnePlus for the late 2026 and the remainder of 2027. OnePlus 16 specs leak suggest that the camera will feature a sensor, that OnePlus has never featured in any of its phones before.

OnePlus 16 will definitely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, which carries the model number SM8975. The chipset is expected to reach clock speeds of 5 GHz. OnePlus 16 was said to feature a ultra-high refresh rate. Even the popular tech tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) suggested that OnePlus 16 could feature a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, and if not, a minimum of 185Hz.

The display is expected to use both LIPO and LTPO packaging tech. This will enable OnePlus to reduce the bezels on the display to a mere 1mm on all four sides. It will give a very seamless entertainment experience to the users. OnePlus is yet to confirm the refresh rate spec for OnePlus 16, but it should be teased soon.

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