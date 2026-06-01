Xiaomi 17T is Coming to India

Highlights
- Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Xiaomi 17T in India on June 4, 2026, bringing another premium smartphone option to buyers who want flagship-style features.
- While the Xiaomi 17 series has already made its debut globally, the Xiaomi 17T appears to be targeting users who place equal importance on camera performance, battery life and everyday reliability.
- The smartphone has already been unveiled in international markets, giving us a fairly clear picture of what to expect from the Indian variant from Leica-branded cameras.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Xiaomi 17T in India on June 4, 2026, bringing another premium smartphone option to buyers who want flagship-style features without stepping into ultra-premium pricing territory. While the Xiaomi 17 series has already made its debut globally, the Xiaomi 17T appears to be targeting users who place equal importance on camera performance, battery life and everyday reliability.
Key Highlights
- Xiaomi 17T is set to launch in India on June 4, 2026, featuring a Leica-backed triple-camera system and a premium AMOLED display.
- The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness.
- Xiaomi has equipped the device with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
- A large 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W fast charging aims to deliver strong battery life and quick top-ups.
- The Leica-powered camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens for versatile photography.
The smartphone has already been unveiled in international markets, giving us a fairly clear picture of what to expect from the Indian variant from Leica-branded cameras and a large battery to a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, the Xiaomi 17T looks set to arrive with a well-rounded feature set.
Xiaomi 17T Features and Specifications
|Feature
|Xiaomi 17T
|Display
|6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED
|Processor
|Dimensity 8500 Ultra
|Cameras
|50MP + 12MP + 50MP Leica
|Battery
|6,500mAh, 67W Charging
|Launch
|June 4, 2026
Xiaomi 17T: Display
Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a TÜV Rheinland-certified display aimed at improving viewing comfort during extended usage. Globally, the handset comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.