Xiaomi 17T is Coming to India

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Xiaomi 17T in India on June 4, 2026, bringing another premium smartphone option to buyers who want flagship-style features without stepping into ultra-premium pricing territory. While the Xiaomi 17 series has already made its debut globally, the Xiaomi 17T appears to be targeting users who place equal importance on camera performance, battery life and everyday reliability.

The smartphone has already been unveiled in international markets, giving us a fairly clear picture of what to expect from the Indian variant from Leica-branded cameras and a large battery to a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, the Xiaomi 17T looks set to arrive with a well-rounded feature set.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a TÜV Rheinland-certified display aimed at improving viewing comfort during extended usage. Globally, the handset comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The panel is also said to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and can reach up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. These specifications suggest that the device should be capable of delivering an immersive experience for streaming content, gaming and everyday browsing.

Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset the processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage in global markets. Xiaomi has also equipped the device with a 3D Ice Loop cooling system, which is designed to manage temperatures during demanding tasks such as gaming and video editing.

Xiaomi 17T: Camera

The biggest talking point of the Xiaomi 17T is likely to be its Leica-backed camera system the handset features a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom. Xiaomi says the telephoto lens can deliver focal lengths of up to 115mm, potentially making it useful for portraits, wildlife shots and distant subjects.

Leica’s involvement has become a key part of Xiaomi’s premium smartphone strategy in recent years. The partnership aims to deliver improved colour science and imaging characteristics that appeal to photography enthusiasts.

For selfie and video call duties, the smartphone comes with a 32MP front-facing camera housed within a punch-hole cutout. Given the growing demand for zoom photography and versatile camera systems, the imaging capabilities could become one of the strongest selling points of the Xiaomi 17T.

Xiaomi 17T: Battery and More

Another area where Xiaomi appears to be focusing is battery life the smartphone packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is larger than what many premium smartphones currently offer.

The device supports 67W wired fast charging, allowing users to top up the battery relatively quickly when needed. Xiaomi has also included its in-house Surge chips, which are expected to handle power management and connectivity-related functions. The smartphone is expected to run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box and offer integration with Xiaomi’s broader ecosystem of devices.

Xiaomi 17T: Expected Price

According to recent leaks, the Xiaomi 17T could be priced at Rs 65,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. While Xiaomi has not

officially confirmed the pricing, the handset is expected to compete with premium offerings from brands such as Vivo and Motorola.

At that price point, Xiaomi will be betting on its combination of Leica cameras, long battery life and premium display features to stand out in an increasingly competitive segment.

Where the Xiaomi 17T Fits In

The Xiaomi 17T appears to be shaping up as a smartphone that prioritises camera versatility and battery endurance without completely sacrificing performance. If Xiaomi manages to keep pricing competitive, the device could appeal to buyers looking for flagship-inspired features, particularly in photography, without moving into the highest-end smartphone category.

With the official India launch near, it won’t be long before buyers get the full picture.

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