Microsoft Surface Ultra has been launched for the global market. The ‘Ultra’ term signifies that it is a powerful laptop, and one that will help you achieve your professional needs. It is not only powerful, but it also features a great design, and is light in weight. It is available in Platinum and a striking new Nightfall finish.

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Key Highlights Microsoft has launched the new Surface Ultra globally, positioning it as a high-performance AI-focused laptop for professionals and creators.

The laptop features a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen with 2000 nits peak HDR brightness, 262 PPI, and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

A new NVIDIA chip powers the device, delivering up to one petaflop of AI computing performance and supporting local AI workloads.

The Surface Ultra offers up to 128GB of unified memory, a replaceable SSD, and a wide selection of ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Microsoft says the laptop has 2.5 times the thermal capacity of the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7th Edition, helping sustain performance during demanding workloads.

Microsoft Surface Ultra Display, Battery

Microsoft Surface Ultra has a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen which features a taller 3:2 aspect ratio, stunning 262 ppi, and up to 2000nits of peak HDR brightness. The Surface Laptop Ultra touchpad is over 30% larger, for precision in creative workflows. The ports including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and headphone jack, and a full-size SD card reader. The dongles are not necessary.

There is a new NVIDIA chip inside the laptop which combines an ultra-efficient CPU with a powerful RTX GPU to deliver up to one petaflop of AI compute. The Surface Ultra laptop also has 2.5x the thermal capacity of Surface Laptop 7th edition 15-inch. The NVIDIA chip units local AI agents, creation, and gaming together.

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