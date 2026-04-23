ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The highlight of the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is its ultra-light design, vivid display, elite cutting-edge AI-powered performance, enterprise-grade security, millitary grade durability, and more.

Highlights

  • ASUS has launched a new laptop in India, and this one is called the ExpertBook Ultra.
  • The ExpertBook Ultra is designed for CXOs and business leaders in the country.
  • Whats more is that this laptop comes with Copilot + PC integration for enhancing the productivity of the users.

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asus expertbook ultra launched in india price

ASUS has launched a new laptop in India, and this one is called the ExpertBook Ultra. The ExpertBook Ultra is designed for CXOs and business leaders in the country. What's more is that this laptop comes with Copilot + PC integration for enhancing the productivity of the users. Along with this, the company has unveiled the ExpertBook P series new models as well. However, we will keep our focus on the ExpertBook Ultra which is the top of the line offering from the company right now for business users.




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The highlight of the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is its ultra-light design, vivid display, elite cutting-edge AI-powered performance, enterprise-grade security, millitary grade durability, and more. This is an ultra-portable laptop, and very strong too to last long. The ExpertBook Ultra features the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, an incredible GPU, and an advanced NPU.

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The laptop weighs just 0.99 Kg, which is under a KG. Users can now pre-order the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 2,39,990 (including taxes). With an Axis Bank card, users will get Rs 20,000 off on their purchase.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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