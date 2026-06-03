Vodafone Idea is Offering 28GB for Rs 145

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering users 28GB of data for just Rs 145. This means, that each GB of data will cost Rs 5.17 only to the user. Note that this is a prepaid plan from the telecom operator that you will get in every circle of the country. Let’s take a look at the prepaid plan in detail below.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea's Rs 145 data voucher offers 1GB daily data for 28 days, totaling 28GB.

The Rs 145 plan works only with an active base prepaid plan and does not include service validity.

Vi's Rs 208 data voucher provides 1.5GB daily data for 30 days, totaling 45GB.

The effective cost per GB is around Rs 5.17 with the Rs 145 plan and Rs 4.62 with the Rs 208 plan.

Both data vouchers are available across India and are designed for users who need additional 4G data.

Vodafone Idea Rs 145 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 145 prepaid plan comes with 28GB of data. This is not lump-sum data. Users actually get 1GB of daily data for 28 days. This is just a data voucher. There is no service validity bundled for the user. This is data add-on, meaning, it works on top of a prepaid plan with existing service validity. If you don’t have an active base prepaid plan, this plan will not work for you.

Vodafone Idea Rs 208 Prepaid Plan

Note that Vodafone Idea also has a Rs 208 prepaid plan. This is a data top-up plan, with which users get more data than the Rs 145 plan. The Rs 208 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data. This is 500MB more than what Rs 145 plan offers. The validity of the Rs 208 plan is 30 days. The total amount of data that is bundled with this plan is 45GB.

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