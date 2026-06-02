TRAI Finds No Initial Net Neutrality Violation in Airtel’s 5G Priority Service

India’s telecom regulator has not found any immediate violation of net neutrality norms in Airtel’s recently launched Priority Postpaid service, according to an early assessment reported by PTI. However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is continuing its examination of the offering to determine whether the use of 5G network slicing could have any impact on the quality of service experienced by other subscribers.

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Key Highlights TRAI's preliminary assessment has not found any immediate net neutrality violation in Airtel's Priority Postpaid service.

The regulator is continuing its examination of the service and has sought additional information from Airtel.

TRAI is evaluating whether 5G network slicing could affect the quality of service available to other subscribers.

Airtel has maintained that its Priority Postpaid offering is implemented in a content-neutral manner.

The service uses 5G network slicing to provide a more consistent experience during network congestion.

The Priority Postpaid plans have triggered a wider debate around the future of 5G network slicing in India.

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The development comes at a time when India’s telecom industry is debating how advanced 5G capabilities should be deployed and regulated. Airtel’s Priority Postpaid plans are among the first consumer-focused offerings in the country to leverage network slicing, a technology that allows operators to allocate dedicated network resources for specific services or user groups.

According to the report, TRAI’s preliminary assessment has not identified any reason for immediate concern from a net neutrality perspective. The regulator is nevertheless seeking additional information and clarifications from Airtel as part of a detailed review of the service.

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A key area of examination is whether allocating a dedicated slice of network resources to Priority Postpaid customers could affect service quality for other 5G users. TRAI is understood to be evaluating whether the enhanced experience promised to premium subscribers is delivered without degrading the performance available to the broader customer base.

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