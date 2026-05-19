Airtel Launches Priority Postpaid with Premium 5G

Bharti Airtel has launched Priority Postpaid services for customers in India. The Priority Postpaid service will offer customers access to premium 5G network. Airtel will basically utilise the network slicing technology for delivering a superior experience to the users. This is for now only meant for postpaid customers of the telecom operator.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel has launched Priority Postpaid services in India with premium 5G network access for customers.

Airtel has become the first telecom operator in India to introduce 5G network slicing technology for retail users.

The Priority service aims to offer uninterrupted and superior connectivity for work, entertainment, gaming, and online collaboration.

Airtel’s new Priority Postpaid plans start at Rs 449 + GST and include benefits such as unlimited data, OTT subscriptions, cloud storage, and fraud protection services.

The telecom operator confirmed that customers with compatible 5G Standalone (SA) smartphones can access the Priority service.

Using the network slicing technology, Airtel will ensure that its customers on the postpaid subscriptions can rely on the mobile network (5G) for uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment or any other online collaboration.

Airtel Becomes First to Launch 5G Slicing in India for Retail Customers

Reliance Jio was also planning to launch premium 5G aka 5G slicing for retail customers to ensure that they can get the best of 5G network. Airtel, however, has beat Jio to it and has launched 5G slicing in India.

Airtel has upgraded the 5G network to support this capability. It creates more capacity in the network, makes the network more efficient, and provides the user with a superior experience.

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