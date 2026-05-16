Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY26

Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have released their Q4FY26 results. Vodafone Idea was the latest to announce its earnings, saying, “Customer base stabilized at 192.8 million; monthly subscriber addition turns positive since February 2026.” Here’s a look at the key performance metrics of the three private telcos as of March 31, 2026.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Lost Around 0.16 Million Consumer SIM Connections in March 2026

Bharti Airtel reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 31.4 GB per customer, translating to roughly 1.05 GB per day. The company continued to post the industry’s highest ARPU at Rs 257. However, the ARPU declined by Rs 2 compared to the previous quarter, when it stood at Rs 259. Airtel’s overall network data volume stood at 27,985 million GBs during the quarter.

In a statement issued on May 13, 2026, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said: “We ended FY26 on a strong note, demonstrating the power of our diversified portfolio. FY26 was an important year in our journey – we crossed the 650 million customer mark, launched our telco grade sovereign cloud, received RBI approval through our subsidiary to commence the lending business, and accelerated the expansion of our data centre footprint. We will continue to accelerate our investments towards building world class digital networks, future proof Airtel by putting AI at the heart and sharpen our portfolio for

long-term growth. In addition a major focus for us is to completely eliminate diesel from our operations. We are working with Indus Towers to scale clean energy.”

“India Mobile achieved sequential growth of 0.6%, despite two lesser number of days in the quarter. We added 5.8 million smartphone customers and 0.8 million postpaid customers, underscoring our focus on quality customers and portfolio premiumization. Our industry leading ARPU stood at Rs 257.”

Reliance Jio recorded an average monthly mobile data consumption of 42.3GB per customer, equivalent to about 1.41GB per day. The operator’s ARPU increased to Rs 214. Jio also reported a total network data volume of 66 billion GBs, supported by rapid 5G adoption, with its 5G subscriber base reaching 268 million by the end of March 2026. The company added that 5G now accounts for around 55 percent of total wireless traffic.

“Sustained double-digit revenue growth driven by organic ARPU growth with improving subscriber mix in mobility, scale up of home connects and growth in digital services,” Reliance Industries Limited said in its release, referring to the growth of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL).

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “Jio continues to transform India’s digital landscape. I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future. Robust full-year EBITDA growth of 19% was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband and enterprise services. As we work to democratize access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes and consumes content in the years ahead.”

In a statement issued on April 24, 2026, Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “Jio played a crucial role in connecting India to the Internet era and with over 524 million subscribers across India is now positioned as the digital gateway to the Intelligence era. Jio’s state-of-the-art connectivity and edge compute infrastructure make it the principal gateway through which AI services reach Indian consumers, households and businesses. This will sustain Jio’s industry-leading growth for many years to come.”

Vodafone Idea reported an average monthly data usage of 20.2GB per 4G/5G subscriber, translating to approximately 673MB per day. The company’s blended ARPU improved to Rs 174 for the quarter. Vi’s overall network data volume, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies, stood at 7.8 billion GB.

In a statement issued on May 16, 2026, Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “The gains from the capex investments and network rollout are now clearly visible. Q4FY26 marks a decisive step forward with all seven key parameters that we benchmark our performance to, demonstrating sequential improvement. Most significantly, our subscriber addition turned net positive since February 2026, a meaningful milestone that reflects the impact of our sustained network investment. We also expanded our 4G coverage to include a population of over 48 million and our 5G experience is now live in over 80 cities in line with our commitment to strengthen the network and deliver superior customer experience. Our focus is on execution and in ensuring that the momentum only accelerates from here on.“

“The Customer ARPU increased to Rs 190 in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 175 in Q4FY25, a YoY increase of 8.3% – highest in the industry; primarily supported by customer upgrades. Our total subscriber base stood at 192.8 million. Our monthly subscribers’ addition has turned positive since February 2026. We closed the quarter with 128.9 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 126.4 million in the same period last year,” Vi said in its quarterly release issued on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Also in this Series:

Q3FY26: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q3FY26

Q2FY26: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q2FY26

Q1FY26: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q1FY26

Q4FY25: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY25