Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY26

Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have released their Q4FY26 results. Vodafone Idea was the latest to announce its earnings, saying, “Customer base stabilized at 192.8 million; monthly subscriber addition turns positive since February 2026.” Here’s a look at the key performance metrics of the three private telcos as of March 31, 2026.

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Also Read: Vodafone Idea Lost Around 0.16 Million Consumer SIM Connections in March 2026

Data Usage Trends and ARPU

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Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 31.4 GB per customer, translating to roughly 1.05 GB per day. The company continued to post the industry’s highest ARPU at Rs 257. However, the ARPU declined by Rs 2 compared to the previous quarter, when it stood at Rs 259. Airtel’s overall network data volume stood at 27,985 million GBs during the quarter.

In a statement issued on May 13, 2026, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said: “We ended FY26 on a strong note, demonstrating the power of our diversified portfolio. FY26 was an important year in our journey – we crossed the 650 million customer mark, launched our telco grade sovereign cloud, received RBI approval through our subsidiary to commence the lending business, and accelerated the expansion of our data centre footprint. We will continue to accelerate our investments towards building world class digital networks, future proof Airtel by putting AI at the heart and sharpen our portfolio for
long-term growth. In addition a major focus for us is to completely eliminate diesel from our operations. We are working with Indus Towers to scale clean energy.”