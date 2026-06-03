Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest 5G Plan

All the three private telecom operators in India now offer 5G to the consumers in the country. Here, we will look at the cheapest 5G prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). The cheapest plan does not necessarily mean the best value. However, it does mean that you will have to shell out the least amount on money in the short-term to get active service from the operators. Note that all the plans we are talking about here will come with service validity, and none of them will be any kind of data vouchers.

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Key Highlights All three private telecom operators now offer 5G services in India.

Reliance Jio has the cheapest 5G prepaid plan at Rs 198.

Vodafone Idea offers 5G even with a 1.5GB daily data plan.

Bharti Airtel starts 5G access with its Rs 379 plan.

Jio remains the most affordable option for users wanting to try 5G.

Vodafone Idea Cheapest 5G Plan

Vodafone Idea, in many states and in most circles, is offering its cheapest 5G plan for Rs 349. This is a 1.5GB daily data plan. What’s interesting here is that only Vodafone Idea is offering 5G with its 1.5GB of daily data plans right now. Jio and Airtel has only availed 5G for customers who are recharging with the 2GB daily data plans.

The Vi Rs 349 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. It has unlimited 5G, which is capped at 300GB every 28 days. There is Binge All Night, Vi Movies and TV, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights bundled with the plan as well.

Reliance Jio Cheapest 5G Plan

Reliance Jio offers its cheapest 5G plan for Rs 198. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day, and the service validity of this plan is 14 days only. There are no major add-ons bundled with the plan for the users. The basic benefits which users get are JioTV and JioAICloud default subscriptions. The unlimited 5G data bundled with this plan does not have any limits. It is truly unlimited in real sense.

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