Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new Football World Cup Season Pass for its users, offering access to the tournament on ZEE5 through Vi Movies & TV the pass is priced at Rs 798 and brings together sports streaming access, additional data, and a ZEE5 subscription in a single bundled offering.

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Key Highlights Vi has launched a Football World Cup Season Pass for its users at Rs 798.

The pass offers access to Football World Cup action on ZEE5 via Vi Movies & TV.

Vodafone Idea users will get 10GB data for 30 days with the season pass.

The offer also includes a 90-day ZEE5 subscription with one-device access.

Vodafone Idea is combining connectivity and entertainment through its Vi Movies & TV platform.

Under the offer, Vodafone Idea users will get access to Football World Cup action on ZEE5, along with 10GB data for 30 days and a 90-day ZEE5 subscription. The pass supports one-device access, according to the details shared by the company.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea is Offering 28GB for Rs 145

Vi Football World Cup Season Pass Benefits

The Rs 798 Football World Cup Season Pass is aimed at users who want to watch the tournament on their mobile devices while also getting extra data support. With video streaming becoming a major driver of mobile data consumption, such bundles help users access content and connectivity benefits together.

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The key benefits of the Vi Football World Cup Season Pass include access to Football World Cup content on ZEE5, 10GB additional data valid for 30 days, a 90-day ZEE5 subscription, and one-device access.

The offering is being made available through Vi Movies & TV, Vi’s digital entertainment platform. Vi Movies & TV brings OTT and entertainment content together for Vi users and is now adding football-led sports content through this new pass.

Sports Streaming and Telecom Bundles

The launch comes at a time when telecom operators are increasingly using OTT partnerships and content-led bundles to improve customer engagement. Operators are no longer focused only on voice and data benefits. Instead, they are adding digital services, entertainment platforms, sports access, and app-led experiences to create more value for customers.

For Vodafone Idea, the Football World Cup Season Pass gives users a direct bundled option to access tournament coverage while also getting additional data for mobile usage. The extra data benefit can be useful for users who plan to stream matches or related content on smartphones.

While cricket remains the largest sporting attraction in India, football continues to enjoy a strong and growing audience, especially during major global tournaments. Events such as the Football World Cup bring casual viewers and dedicated fans together, creating higher interest across digital platforms.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Lost Active Users in April 2026

With the Rs 798 pass, Vi is trying to address this demand through a telecom-plus-OTT bundle. The offer also helps Vi strengthen Vi Movies & TV as a digital entertainment destination for its customers.

Vi Focuses on Digital Entertainment

Telecom operators are increasingly using OTT bundles to improve customer stickiness and drive engagement on their digital platforms. For customers, such packs offer added convenience by bringing entertainment access and data benefits together under a single plan or pass. Vodafone Idea is positioning the Football World Cup Season Pass as a bundled offering for football fans who want to follow the tournament action on ZEE5.

The Vodafone Idea Football World Cup Season Pass is priced at Rs 798 and includes ZEE5 access, 10GB data for 30 days, a 90-day ZEE5 subscription, and one-device access.

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