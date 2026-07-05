BSNL Launches Yatra SIM for Pilgrims: Here’s What You Get

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a government-owned telecom operator, launched the BSNL Yatra SIM card to provide reliable connectivity to its customers on spiritual journeys. The new SIM cards offer unlimited calls and data with SMS for a budget-friendly price, making them the right choice for frequent travelers and those planning to go for a spiritual journey.

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Key Highlights Government-backed telecom giant BSNL launched a new SIM service, the “YATRA SIM,” aimed at Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The SIM offers unlimited calls, internet data, and SMS for 15 days for just Rs 196.

YATRA SIM services have already started, and customers can activate their SIMs at associated BSNL camps and customer points.

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BSNL Yatra SIM – What Does it Offer?

The government-owned telecom, BSNL, launched a new SIM called “YATRA SIM” for pilgrims undertaking spiritual journeys, such as the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about the features, BSNL is promising reliable connectivity through the Yatra and has included Unlimited Calls, 2GB Data/Day, and 100 SMS. The plan is valid for 15 days and priced at Rs 196, making it an affordable option for pilgrims.

Customers who are looking to buy the new Yatra SIM can purchase the pre-loaded SIM at designated tourist reception centers, BSNL Customer Care Centers, and designated base camps. Common base camp locations for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu & Kashmir include:

* Lakhanpur Base Camp.

* Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp (Jammu).

* Baltal and Pahalgam Base Camps.

* Tourist Reception Center, Nowgam (Srinagar).

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