OnePlus Shuts Down Internationally, What Went Wrong

From starting independently as a flagship killer in 2013 to becoming the best-recommended phone from 2015 to 2019, OnePlus is now on the verge of exiting the smartphone business. OnePlus revolutionised the smartphone market.

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Key Highlights OnePlus is scaling back its smartphone business in select markets such as North America and Europe.

OnePlus will continue to launch its next smartphone in markets like India.

The OnePlus and Oppo merger opens new avenues to build, develop, and provide manufacturing and services together.

It introduced killer flagship performance and took its slogan “Never Settle” to new heights by competing strongly against Samsung and Apple.

The company is now on the verge of exiting its smartphone business. What went wrong with OnePlus? Here is all we know so far.

Also Read: OnePlus Exit from Several Markets Officially Announced

The Rise and Fall of OnePlus: From Never Settle to Settle

OnePlus was the brand known for bringing the best flagship smartphone at almost half the price of competitors like Apple and Samsung.

OnePlus not only offered the best hardware upgrades but also did an amazing job with its software.

Oxygen OS is among the cleanest, fastest, and most refined operating systems you can get on any phone even today.

Things started to change for OnePlus after it announced a merger with its parent company Oppo.

This resulted in a massive restructuring, leading Oppo to decide to shut down OnePlus’s units operating in North America and parts of Europe.

There were claims that OnePlus could exit the Indian market, one of its largest markets and a major contributor to smartphone sales.