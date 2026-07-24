iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is the latest phone which has just launched in India from iQOO. The sub-brand of Vivo, iQOO has launched this phone as an afforadable offering in India. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G packs a 6nm chipset MediaTek Dimensity series chip. There is a decent sized battery on the device. It also has IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The device has Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance certification, military-grade durability, and an AirSpring protective case. It weighs 209 grams, which is not too heavy, but not light either. Look at the specifications and price of the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G in India.

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iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Price in India

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G has launched in multiple memory variants including:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 19,499

6GB + 128GB = Rs 21,499

6GB + 256GB = Rs 24,499

With launch offers, this price will go down to Rs 17,999, Rs 19,999, and Rs 22,999, respectively. The launch offer includes an instant discount of Rs 1,500 with select Axis Bank, and SBI Card discounts. There is up to three months of no-cost EMI option as well. The device will go on sale in India on July 30, 2026, at 12 PM IST via the iQOO e-store, Amazon, and Vivo exclusive stores and select retail outlets. It will be available in two colours including Midnight Blue and Solar Flame.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Specifications in India

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G has launched in India with a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200nits of peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There is also virtual RAM extension and internal memory up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 16 based on OriginOS 6 out of the box.