From Musafir Cafe to Con City: Best OTT Releases This Week

With the weekend just around the corner, your TV screen is about to light up with a wave of fresh OTT releases: Krrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe, the debut season of Adarsh Baal Vidylaya, Tovino Thomas’s Pallichattambi: The Origin from Mollywood, the spine-chilling Malayalam horror Secret of Kalinga featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Althaf Salim, and Tollywood’s highly anticipated Con City.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is the list of the hottest OTT releases for this week.
  • The list includes Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe, Tomino Thomas’ Pallichattambi: The Origin, Secret of Kalinga led by Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Althaf Salimuria.
  • The movies and TV shows are streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, SunNxt, and Sony Liv.

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Here we got have got you covered with the week’s hottest OTT releases—we’ve rounded up the must-watch picks just for you.

Also Read: Jio Launches Rs 55 JioTV Pro Pack With Over 1,000 Live TV Channels and 10MB Data Benefit

1. Musafir Cafe

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    • Where to Watch: Netflix
    • Cast: Vikrant Massey, Ashi Malviya, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Sadiya Siddiqui
    • OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026

Today, Netflix released its much-anticipated romantic drama Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, known for hits like 12th Fail and Sector 36. The series is set in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and follows three travellers who are brought together and experience heartfelt moments, missed connections, and a journey in search of love.

The series starts airing today, and you can watch the first episode, with more episodes coming in the following weeks.

2. Pallichattambi: The Origin

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  • Where to Watch: Sony Liv
  • Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar

Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi: The Origin gets an OTT release tomorrow on Sony Liv. The movie was released in April 2026, and after a successful theatrical run of about two months, it is finally coming to OTT.

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The movie has been directed by Dijo Jose Anthony, who is known for his Mollywood blockbuster hits like Malayalee from India, Jana Gana Mana.

The movie revolves around a Chattambi (a scheming man) from a small town and his attempts to survive and stay ahead of his neighbors through risky plans.

Also Read: From Ikka to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Best OTT Movies to Watch

3. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

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  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
  • Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia
  • OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is among the new OTT releases set to launch today on Amazon Prime Video.

Created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, the series revolves around events in a failing public school.

The principal tries to reform and improve education quality by uplifting teachers and taking initiatives to prevent the school from failing completely.

4. Secret of Kalinga

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  • Where to Watch: SunNxt
  • Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saneesh Unnikrishnan, and Althaf Salimuria
  • OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026

Secret of Kalinga is another Mollywood OTT release coming this week. The movie is a Horror, Comedy, and mystery, and stars prominent faces like Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saneesh Unnikrishnan, and Althaf Salimuria.

The movie is also directed by one of its stars, Saneesh Unnikrishnan. It was released in June and got an OTT release on SunNxt just a month later.

The story revolves around a college built on Kalinga Kingdom land with restricted access to the forest behind it. On New Year’s Eve, the trio of friends accidentally break the seal, causing new chaos.

Also Read: Top 3 OTT Releases You Shouldn’t Miss This Weekend

5. Con City

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  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Akilan, Imman Annachi, Aruldoss, and Yogi Babu
  • OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026

If you are looking for a Tollywood comedy-crime-thriller, Con City is the one for you this weekend. It stars well-known actors like Aruldoss, Imman Annachi, and Yogi Babu.

The movie was released in June and is now available on Netflix.

It centers on a struggling family whose lives change completely after discovering their receipt printer can print money when struck by lightning. This leads to public chaos.

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FAQs

What are the top OTT releases this week?

This week, July 25-26, 2026, some prominent movies and TV shows like Musafir Cafe, Pallichattambi: The Origin, Adarsh Baal Vidylaya, Secret of Kalinga, and Con City are coming to OTT.

Where can I watch Musafir Cafe?

Musafir Cafe is streaming on Netflix from July 24, 2026.

Where can I watch Pallichattambi: The Origin?

Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starred in Pallichattambi: The Origin, which is available to stream on Sony Liv.

Where to Watch Adarsh Baal Vidylaya?

Adarsh Baal Vidylaya is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Which platform is streaming Secret of Kalinga?

The Malayalam horror-comedy Secret of Kalinga is streaming on Sun NXT.

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