From Musafir Cafe to Con City: Best OTT Releases This Week

OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026

Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi: The Origin gets an OTT release tomorrow on Sony Liv. The movie was released in April 2026, and after a successful theatrical run of about two months, it is finally coming to OTT.

The movie has been directed by Dijo Jose Anthony, who is known for his Mollywood blockbuster hits like Malayalee from India, Jana Gana Mana.

The movie revolves around a Chattambi (a scheming man) from a small town and his attempts to survive and stay ahead of his neighbors through risky plans.

Also Read: From Ikka to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Best OTT Movies to Watch

3. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia

Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is among the new OTT releases set to launch today on Amazon Prime Video.

Created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, the series revolves around events in a failing public school.

The principal tries to reform and improve education quality by uplifting teachers and taking initiatives to prevent the school from failing completely.

4. Secret of Kalinga

Where to Watch: SunNxt

SunNxt Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saneesh Unnikrishnan, and Althaf Salimuria

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saneesh Unnikrishnan, and Althaf Salimuria OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026

Secret of Kalinga is another Mollywood OTT release coming this week. The movie is a Horror, Comedy, and mystery, and stars prominent faces like Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saneesh Unnikrishnan, and Althaf Salimuria.

The movie is also directed by one of its stars, Saneesh Unnikrishnan. It was released in June and got an OTT release on SunNxt just a month later.

The story revolves around a college built on Kalinga Kingdom land with restricted access to the forest behind it. On New Year’s Eve, the trio of friends accidentally break the seal, causing new chaos.

Also Read: Top 3 OTT Releases You Shouldn’t Miss This Weekend

5. Con City

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Akilan, Imman Annachi, Aruldoss, and Yogi Babu

Akilan, Imman Annachi, Aruldoss, and Yogi Babu OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026

If you are looking for a Tollywood comedy-crime-thriller, Con City is the one for you this weekend. It stars well-known actors like Aruldoss, Imman Annachi, and Yogi Babu.

The movie was released in June and is now available on Netflix.

It centers on a struggling family whose lives change completely after discovering their receipt printer can print money when struck by lightning. This leads to public chaos.

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