From Musafir Cafe to Con City: Best OTT Releases This Week

Highlights
- Ahead of the weekend, we have got you covered with the best OTT movies and TV shows you watch this week.
- These movies and TV series are streaming on giants like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and Sun NXT.
- All of these movies and TV shows were released just today.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
With the weekend just around the corner, your TV screen is about to light up with a wave of fresh OTT releases: Krrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe, the debut season of Adarsh Baal Vidylaya, Tovino Thomas’s Pallichattambi: The Origin from Mollywood, the spine-chilling Malayalam horror Secret of Kalinga featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Althaf Salim, and Tollywood’s highly anticipated Con City.
Key Highlights
- Here is the list of the hottest OTT releases for this week.
- The list includes Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe, Tomino Thomas’ Pallichattambi: The Origin, Secret of Kalinga led by Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Althaf Salimuria.
- The movies and TV shows are streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, SunNxt, and Sony Liv.
Here we got have got you covered with the week’s hottest OTT releases—we’ve rounded up the must-watch picks just for you.
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1. Musafir Cafe
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Cast: Vikrant Massey, Ashi Malviya, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Sadiya Siddiqui
- OTT Release Date: July 24, 2026
Today, Netflix released its much-anticipated romantic drama Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, known for hits like 12th Fail and Sector 36. The series is set in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and follows three travellers who are brought together and experience heartfelt moments, missed connections, and a journey in search of love.
The series starts airing today, and you can watch the first episode, with more episodes coming in the following weeks.
2. Pallichattambi: The Origin
- Where to Watch: Sony Liv
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar