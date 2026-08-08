Operation Safed Sagar, Uyir: Best OTT Releases This Week

It’s the start of August, and the weekend is here again! Are you looking to relax and watch new OTT movies or TV shows this week? Major streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and SunNxt are releasing some good movies and shows. The list includes Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Air Force Mission starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma; the sequel to Super Mario Galaxy, The Super Mario Bros Movie, voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt; Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga; the Malayalam crime drama Uyir starring Roishan Mathew and Baiji Santhosh; the Malayalam comedy-mystery Sathyathil Sambhavichathu by Dileesh Pothan, Johny Antony, Srikant Murali, and Kottayam Ramesh; and finally, the Tamil crime thriller, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie Season 2 starring S.J. Suryah is making its way to OTT platforms this year.

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This week, we have a good movie and TV show lineup, from crime thriller to comedy and mystery genres; you are all set for this week. Let’s look into the list of the best OTT movie and TV show releases you can watch this weekend.

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1. Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Air Force Mission

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Ankur Armam, Harssh A Singh, Pawan Chopra, Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma

Ankur Armam, Harssh A Singh, Pawan Chopra, Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma OTT Release Date: August 7, 2026

Starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma, the military-drama TV series is inspired by an incident from the 1999 Kargil War about a few young fighter pilots based on the squadron named Golden Arrows in the Indian Air Force.

The movie’s plot is inspired by “Operation Safed Sagar” from the Kargil War.

The fighter pilots go on a mission together to go beyond enemy lines in extreme conditions, and the movie tells the untold story of the pilots’ determination, courage, and sacrifices while ensuring the safety of Indian citizens.

2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Voice Cast: Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Benny Safdie, Brie Larson, Glen Powell, Donald Grover.

Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Benny Safdie, Brie Larson, Glen Powell, Donald Grover. OTT Release Date: August 7, 2026

Next, we have a movie for 90s game lovers! Super Mario Galaxy is a sequel to The Super Mario Bros., released in 2023.

The recently released Super Mario Galaxy gets an OTT release this week, and for those waiting to watch the sequel, this weekend is the right time to see Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt voicing Mario.

The Super Mario Galaxy movie continues from where the first movie ends, and now the sequel explores how Mario, Luigi, and their allies are on a mission to stop Bowser Jr., who has kidnapped Princess Rosalina after releasing Mario’s father and wants to conquer the universe with a super weapon.

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3. Main Vaapas Aaunga

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh

Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh OTT Release Date: August 7, 2026

Prominent Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is back on screen as the lead star for the movie, Main Vapus Aaunga.

The romantic drama is set against the rough backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India.

It revolves around an older man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who carries memories of his love, Zia, played by Sharvari Wagh, before the partition around 78 years ago, and who is left behind in Pakistan.

Diljith, who portrays his grandson, goes on a mission to travel to Pakistan to fulfil his grandfather’s last wish to reconnect with his love.

4. Uyir

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, Athulya Chandra, Shruthy Menon.

Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, Athulya Chandra, Shruthy Menon. OTT Release Date: August 4, 2026

Uyir is a new Malayalam police procedural, crime, mystery movie starring Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, and Divya M. Nair.

It follows Ajeeb, a sub-inspector with Kerala Police, serving his probationary period at Dharmadam Police Station in Kannur district.

The movie is based on true incidents where Ajeeb discovers a new case that changes his life. Assistant Sub-Inspector Joy, played by Baiju Santhosh, supports and helps him uncover the truth.

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5. Sathyathil Sambhavichathu

Where to Watch: SunNxt

SunNxt Cast: Akash Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Johny Antony and Dilshana.

Akash Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Johny Antony and Dilshana. OTT Release Date: August 7, 2026

Next is another Malayalam comedy mystery movie streaming on SunNxt from August 7, 2026.

The plot is set in a village and revolves around characters trying to connect hidden pieces to find a treasure buried beneath old ponds, passed down for generations.

The secret of a hidden treasure breaks out and causes chaos in the village, where everyone is now after the treasure.

6. Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie Season 2 (BONUS)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha, S.J Suryah, and Aparna Das.

M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha, S.J Suryah, and Aparna Das. OTT Release Date: August 7, 2026

Recently, a second season was released for the famous Tamil crime thriller TV series Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, led by M Sasikumar.

The second season continues the story of police officer SI Moosa Raaza, who is punished with a transfer to Madurai.

There, he solves a case involving skeleton remains discovered near a construction site but realises his investigation was flawed because an innocent person was punished.

Here is the list of the best OTT TV shows, series, and movie releases for this week. Which one are you planning to watch this weekend?

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