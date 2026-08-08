Operation Safed Sagar, Uyir: Best OTT Releases This Week

It’s the start of August, and the weekend is here again! Are you looking to relax and watch new OTT movies or TV shows this week? Major streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and SunNxt are releasing some good movies and shows. The list includes Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Air Force Mission starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma; the sequel to Super Mario Galaxy, The Super Mario Bros Movie, voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt; Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga; the Malayalam crime drama Uyir starring Roishan Mathew and Baiji Santhosh; the Malayalam comedy-mystery Sathyathil Sambhavichathu by Dileesh Pothan, Johny Antony, Srikant Murali, and Kottayam Ramesh; and finally, the Tamil crime thriller, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie Season 2 starring S.J. Suryah is making its way to OTT platforms this year.

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Key Highlights

  • Looking for a new TV show and movie to watch this weekend? Here is the list of the best OTT releases this week.
  • The list includes movies and TV shows in military drama, gaming, romantic drama, and crime thriller genres.
  • We've got you covered with the list of the Best OTT releases in movies and TV series in languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

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This week, we have a good movie and TV show lineup, from crime thriller to comedy and mystery genres; you are all set for this week. Let’s look into the list of the best OTT movie and TV show releases you can watch this weekend.

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