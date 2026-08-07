Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Huawei has launched two new tablets in India called MatePad SE 11 and MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte edition. When it comes specifically to he PaperMatte edition, you will get to see an upgraded Huawei Notes app. The MatePad SE 11 features a 11-inch Eye Comfort display and supports the Huawei M-Pen Lite. Both the tablets come with productivity focused features, immersive displays, and long-battery life. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of both the tablets.

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Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Price in India

Huawei has launched the MatePad SE 11 for Rs 25,999. Meanwhile, the MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition has launched for Rs 45,999. The latter comes bundled with a keyboard accessory. Both the tablets have gone on sale in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Specifications in India

Huawei MatePad SE 11 has a 11-inch FHD+ Eye Comfort TFT LCD screen, offering up to 400nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications. It is powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 710A chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz. There is an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The tablet packs a 7700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging. There is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. It packs a quad-speaker setup.

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Huawei MatePad SE 11.5 PaperMatte Edition comes with a 11.5-inch 2.5K Huawei FullView PaperMatte display with support for 120Hz refresh rate display. It comes with Huawei’s circular polarisation technology. There is a 13MP rear camera on this device and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet can record 1080p resolution videos. There is a 10100mAh battery on the tablet with support for 40W fast-charging. It is powered by the Huawei’s Kirin T82B. The two tablets are now on Flipkart. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with all the tech and telecom developments in India and across the world.