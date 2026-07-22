From Indian Telecom Supplier to Global Technology Player: HFCL’s Transformation Gains Pace

HFCL’s transformation from an Indian telecom equipment and network solutions supplier into a global technology player is beginning to reflect more clearly in its financial performance. The company delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, profitability and order book during the first quarter of FY27, supported by growing exports, a product-led revenue mix and demand for optical connectivity solutions.

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Key Highlights HFCL reported its highest-ever quarterly performance, with revenue rising 119.85% YoY to Rs 1,914.98 crore and profit after tax reaching Rs 245.64 crore.

Export revenue crossed Rs 1,000 crore and contributed 55.53% of total revenue, reflecting HFCL’s growing presence across global markets.

Products accounted for 85% of HFCL’s revenue, while the company’s record order book reached approximately Rs 26,665 crore.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, HFCL reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,914.98 crore, an increase of 119.85 percent from Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA rose from Rs 42.93 crore to Rs 445.27 crore, while its EBITDA margin expanded from 4.93 percent to 23.25 percent.

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The company also returned to profitability. Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 245.64 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 29.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax reached Rs 331.52 crore, against a loss of Rs 44.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

On a standalone basis, HFCL reported quarterly revenue of Rs 1,607.80 crore, EBITDA of Rs 336.35 crore, profit before tax of Rs 240.12 crore and profit after tax of Rs 179.21 crore.

Global Markets Become a Major Revenue Engine