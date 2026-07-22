From Indian Telecom Supplier to Global Technology Player: HFCL’s Transformation Gains Pace

HFCL’s transformation from an Indian telecom equipment and network solutions supplier into a global technology player is beginning to reflect more clearly in its financial performance. The company delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, profitability and order book during the first quarter of FY27, supported by growing exports, a product-led revenue mix and demand for optical connectivity solutions.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, HFCL reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,914.98 crore, an increase of 119.85 percent from Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA rose from Rs 42.93 crore to Rs 445.27 crore, while its EBITDA margin expanded from 4.93 percent to 23.25 percent.
The company also returned to profitability. Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 245.64 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 29.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax reached Rs 331.52 crore, against a loss of Rs 44.70 crore in Q1 FY26.
On a standalone basis, HFCL reported quarterly revenue of Rs 1,607.80 crore, EBITDA of Rs 336.35 crore, profit before tax of Rs 240.12 crore and profit after tax of Rs 179.21 crore.
One of the most significant changes in HFCL’s business is the growing contribution from international markets. Export revenue increased from Rs 209.70 crore in Q1 FY26 to Rs 1,063.30 crore in Q1 FY27. Consequently, exports accounted for 55.53 percent of quarterly revenue, compared with 24.08 percent a year earlier.
This means that more than half of HFCL’s revenue during the quarter came from outside India. The increase indicates that the company’s global expansion strategy is beginning to make a material contribution to its financial performance.
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HFCL currently serves customers across India, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the United States. Its international presence is supported by a portfolio spanning optical fibre, optical fibre cables, connectivity solutions, telecom equipment and defence products.
The product segment contributed 85 percent of total revenue during Q1 FY27, up from 66 percent in Q1 FY26 and unchanged from Q4 FY26. The stronger product contribution reflects HFCL’s growing focus on high-value technology products and solutions.
Optical Connectivity Capacity Expands
Optical connectivity remains central to HFCL’s growth strategy as investments increase in AI-driven data centres, cloud infrastructure, next-generation telecom networks and digital infrastructure globally.
HFCL is expanding its optical fibre capacity from 28 million fibre kilometres to 34 million fibre kilometres. Its optical fibre cable capacity is also being increased from 34 million fibre kilometres to 43 million fibre kilometres. According to the company, these capacity-expansion programmes are progressing as planned.
HFCL is simultaneously proceeding with a greenfield preform manufacturing facility as part of its backward-integration strategy. The company said its backward integration into preform manufacturing would strengthen supply-chain resilience and long-term competitiveness.
The company’s board has also approved an investment of approximately Rs 215 crore to establish manufacturing capabilities for advanced AI data-centre connectivity solutions. This investment will expand HFCL’s presence beyond traditional telecom infrastructure into data-centre and advanced optical-connectivity solutions.
The expansion comes as hyperscale data centres, cloud infrastructure and increasingly demanding AI workloads create additional requirements for optical fibre and high-capacity connectivity products.
Record Order Book Strengthens Revenue Visibility
HFCL ended the quarter with its highest-ever order book of approximately Rs 26,665 crore. According to the company, the order book is nearly five times its FY26 revenue, strengthening its long-term revenue visibility.
Alongside optical connectivity and telecom products, HFCL is expanding its defence and aerospace business. During the quarter, the company initiated the process of establishing an ammunition manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh.
The proposed facility will manufacture multi-mode hand grenades, electronic fuzes and other ammunition products. HFCL is also strengthening its portfolio across surveillance radars, thermal imaging sights and tactical communication solutions.
The company views defence as a strategic long-term growth engine. HFCL expects this business to benefit from sustainable demand, policy support and opportunities for indigenous technology development.
HFCL Raises Its FY27 Growth Aspiration
Following its record first-quarter performance, HFCL raised its FY27 revenue growth aspiration to 40 percent, based on its current best estimate. Achieving this aspiration will depend on the company maintaining its growth momentum and executing its expansion plans.
HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said the strategic initiatives undertaken by the company were translating into tangible outcomes, placing HFCL in a new phase of accelerated and profitable growth.
“The convergence of AI, digital infrastructure, optical connectivity and defence modernisation is creating significant long-term opportunities for the Company,” Nahata said.
He added that HFCL’s expanding technology portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and global presence positioned it to create sustainable long-term value for stakeholders.
The Q1 FY27 performance shows that HFCL’s transformation is becoming increasingly visible across its geographical presence, revenue mix and technology portfolio. With exports contributing more than half of revenue, products accounting for 85 percent and investments expanding into AI data-centre connectivity and defence, HFCL is steadily developing a broader identity as a global technology enterprise.
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