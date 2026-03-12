Bharti Airtel has marked Customer Day 2026 with a company-wide initiative focused on listening closely to customers and improving the experience it delivers across services. As part of the exercise, nearly 20,000 Airtel employees stepped out of their offices and into the field to interact directly with customers and frontline teams.

Employees from across the organisation, including leadership teams and functional specialists, participated in the initiative by working alongside field engineers, visiting homes and shops, and engaging with users at retail stores and service centres. The objective was to gain first-hand insights into customer experiences and understand the issues that matter most to users.









Employees Engage Directly with Customers and Frontline Teams

During the initiative, Airtel employees shadowed field teams and interacted with customers to observe how services are delivered on the ground. The exercise provided employees with a direct view of customer challenges and expectations, helping them understand the real-world experience of using telecom and digital services.

The company said such interactions help teams gather unfiltered feedback from customers and identify opportunities to improve service delivery. By spending time with frontline teams and users, employees are able to understand how processes can be simplified and where improvements can be made.

Leadership Emphasises the Importance of Listening

Commenting on the initiative, Shashwat Sharma, Managing Director and CEO of Airtel India, said the programme serves as a reminder of the company’s responsibility to listen carefully to customers and act quickly on their feedback.

He said the initiative strengthens Airtel’s commitment to solving customer pain points, simplifying service experiences and continuously improving the quality of services delivered to millions of users.

According to Sharma, listening deeply to customers and challenging internal processes are essential to ensuring that services evolve in line with customer expectations.

Customer Feedback Shapes Airtel’s Service Improvements

Bharti Airtel said its focus on understanding customer experiences has played an important role in shaping several customer-focused initiatives in recent years.

The company noted that efforts such as stronger spam and fraud protection systems, simpler digital journeys through the Airtel mobile application, and wider access to AI-enabled tools have been influenced by insights gathered from customers.

Customer Day also reinforces Airtel’s belief that improving experience is an ongoing process. By listening to customers and acting on their feedback, the company aims to simplify processes, remove friction and design services that are reliable, intuitive and responsive.

Through initiatives like this, Airtel said it seeks to strengthen a culture where every decision begins with understanding customer needs.