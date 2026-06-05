Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a new TV series in India. This new TV series is called TV FX Mini LED Series, expanding its premium TV lineup in the country. It is available in multiple colour variants – 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. The new TV series brings Full Array Mini LED Technology for the users with precise local dimming, and HDR 10+ certification. There’s high brightness, deeper blacks, and lifelike picture quality across sports, movies, and gaming content.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi has launched the new TV FX Mini LED Series in India.

The TV lineup is available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

It features Full Array Mini LED technology, HDR10+ support, and precise local dimming for improved picture quality.

The TVs come with Dolby Audio-powered quad speakers, built-in Fire TV, and a 120Hz Game Booster mode.

Pricing starts at Rs 29,999, with availability through Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi retail stores, and other channels.

The TV series has a premium metallic full-screen design, Dolby Audio-powered quad speakers, and a 120Hz game booster for smoother and more responsive gameplay. It has built-in Fire TV. The TV will allow users to access popular streaming apps, personalised content discovery, and smart voice controls, bringing together entertainment and convenience in one experience.

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Price in India

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series starts in India at an affordable price of Rs 29,999 only. it will be available across multiple platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon.in, Xiaomi Retail Stores, and more.

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series has support for Dolby Audio, and 120Hz refresh rate. The metal body adds to the premium feeling that users get placing the TV in their bedroom or hall.