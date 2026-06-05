Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Launched in India

Highlights
- Xiaomi has launched a new TV series in India.
- This new TV series is called TV FX Mini LED Series, expanding its premium TV lineup in the country.
- It is available in multiple colour variants - 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Varun Kashyap & Sridevi Reddy
Co-Founders, Zithara.ai
Transforming Indian Offline Retail and Customer Engagement Using AI
Xiaomi has launched a new TV series in India. This new TV series is called TV FX Mini LED Series, expanding its premium TV lineup in the country. It is available in multiple colour variants – 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. The new TV series brings Full Array Mini LED Technology for the users with precise local dimming, and HDR 10+ certification. There’s high brightness, deeper blacks, and lifelike picture quality across sports, movies, and gaming content.
Key Highlights
- Xiaomi has launched the new TV FX Mini LED Series in India.
- The TV lineup is available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.
- It features Full Array Mini LED technology, HDR10+ support, and precise local dimming for improved picture quality.
- The TVs come with Dolby Audio-powered quad speakers, built-in Fire TV, and a 120Hz Game Booster mode.
- Pricing starts at Rs 29,999, with availability through Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi retail stores, and other channels.
The TV series has a premium metallic full-screen design, Dolby Audio-powered quad speakers, and a 120Hz game booster for smoother and more responsive gameplay. It has built-in Fire TV. The TV will allow users to access popular streaming apps, personalised content discovery, and smart voice controls, bringing together entertainment and convenience in one experience.
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Price in India
The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series starts in India at an affordable price of Rs 29,999 only. it will be available across multiple platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon.in, Xiaomi Retail Stores, and more.
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series has support for Dolby Audio, and 120Hz refresh rate. The metal body adds to the premium feeling that users get placing the TV in their bedroom or hall.
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FAQs
What is the starting price of the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series in India?
The series starts at Rs 29,999.
Which screen sizes are available in the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series?
The TVs are available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants.
What display technology does the TV use?
The series features Full Array Mini LED technology with local dimming and HDR10+ support.
Does the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series support gaming features?
Yes, it comes with a 120Hz Game Booster mode for smoother gaming performance.
What smart TV platform does the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series run on?
The TVs feature built-in Fire TV, offering access to popular streaming apps, voice controls, and personalized content recommendations.