OnePlus 16 Could Launch in the Next Quarter

OnePlus 16 will launch soon in China, and then the global market. OnePlus 16 will be the next flagship from the brand and it is now expected to launch in the next quarter. OnePlus was launching its flagships in the last quarter of every calendar year for the last few years in China. This time, the developments suggest that the flagship can launch as early as Q3 FY26. Along with this, iQOO 16, the flagship from iQOO could launch soon too. Both the devices are suggested to launch in September 2026.

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Key Highlights OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 16 in China in September 2026, earlier than its usual flagship launch timeline.

The smartphone could arrive in India and global markets by October or November 2026.

Rumoured specifications include a 2K display, 240Hz refresh rate, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 200MP telephoto camera and a massive 9,000mAh battery.

The device is expected to compete with upcoming flagships such as the Vivo X500, OPPO Find X10, and Xiaomi 18.

OnePlus 16 Could Also Launch Sooner Globally

Usually, after the China launch, OnePlus has always launched the phone for the Indian as well as the global markets in a month or two. This could mean that the new devices from OnePlus could come around October or November in India and the global market. We are not sure if OnePlus would do this, but these are now the expectations circulating online.

OnePlus 16 is expected to come with a 240Hz refresh rate support, a 2K display panel, and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The phone could feature a 200MP telephoto camera and a 9000mAh large battery as well. We are particularly excited to see the brand bring a 200MP sensor to its phone.

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