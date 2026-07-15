Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Price Goes Down in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G has seen a price cut in India. The Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G launched in February 2026. In just less than two quarters, the phone has received a price cut. It is the best Samsung phone in the country right now. The Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is available in multiple memory variants as well as colours. If you have wanted to get your hands on this device, now would be a decent time. There are no-cost EMI options as well for the device. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Price in India Right Now

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G has seen a price cut. There are three variants of the phone.

12GB + 256GB = Rs 1,24,999 12GB + 512GB = Rs 1,44,999 16GB + 1TB = Rs 1,74,999

These variants have received a price cut. The base variant with 12GB + 256GB was launched at Rs 1,39,999. It is available in four colours – Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue. You can get a discount as well with the device with exhange offers. There is no-cost EMI of 18 months as well. Note that the prices and the offers are available for the Indian consumers on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G comes with 6.9-inch AMOLED display (3120 x 1440 resolution) with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 200MP sensor coupled with two 50MP sensors and a 10MP fourth sensor. For selfies there is a 12MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 5000mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is a super fast smartphone and is the top of the line Samsung smartphone right now. The company will soon launch new foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on July 22, 2026. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around this.